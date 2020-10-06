Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Statement from the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chiefs presented by CarMax

Oct 06, 2020 at 09:33 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Kanas City Chiefs presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: JE11

edelman

#4: Dame Time

damien-harris

#3: Gunner's Back

gunner

#2: Stid to N'Keal

harry

#1: Putting on the pressure

jones

More photos from Week 4:

Photos: Patriots at Chiefs Week 4

The New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 5, 2020.

1DSP3333-watermarked
1 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP3936-watermarked
2 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP3356-watermarked
3 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) attends warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
4 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) attends warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

AP Images
SL1_6640-watermarked
5 / 67
New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP Images
New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates with teammate Jake Bailey (7) after kicking a 43-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
7 / 67

New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates with teammate Jake Bailey (7) after kicking a 43-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8 / 67

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass over New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
9 / 67

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass over New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
10 / 67

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP Images
1DSP3990-watermarked
11 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
SL1_6694-watermarked
12 / 67
New England Patriots
1DSP4029-watermarked
13 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP3914-watermarked
14 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP3998-watermarked
15 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP3973-watermarked
16 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Image from iOS (18)-watermarked
17 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7837-watermarked
18 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7863-watermarked
19 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7825-watermarked
20 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7579-watermarked
21 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7463-watermarked
22 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7545 (1)-watermarked
23 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7543-watermarked
24 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_7456-watermarked
25 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_6764-watermarked
26 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (30) (1)-watermarked
27 / 67
New England Patriots
1DSP4429 (1)-watermarked
28 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Image from iOS (31)-watermarked
29 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (29)-watermarked
30 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (26)-watermarked
31 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (25)-watermarked
32 / 67
New England Patriots
1DSP3690-watermarked
33 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Image from iOS (13)-watermarked
34 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (20)-watermarked
35 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (23)-watermarked
36 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (21)-watermarked
37 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (14) (1)-watermarked
38 / 67
New England Patriots
Image from iOS (12)-watermarked
39 / 67
New England Patriots
SL1_6489-watermarked
40 / 67
Sam Lutz/New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
41 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
42 / 67

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back James White (28), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56), James Winchester (41) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) hold hands to pray after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
43 / 67

New England Patriots running back James White (28), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56), James Winchester (41) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) hold hands to pray after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
44 / 67

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
45 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
46 / 67

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
47 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
48 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
49 / 67

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
50 / 67

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
51 / 67

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
52 / 67

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) celebrates in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
53 / 67

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) celebrates in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
54 / 67

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (93) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
55 / 67

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (93) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
56 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
57 / 67

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
58 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
59 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) catches the ball as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
60 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) catches the ball as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots strong safety Adrian Phillips (21) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
61 / 67

New England Patriots strong safety Adrian Phillips (21) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
62 / 67

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
63 / 67

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) hands the ball off against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
64 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) hands the ball off against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) watches against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
65 / 67

New England Patriots offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) watches against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) blocks against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
66 / 67

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) blocks against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
67 / 67

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Photos: Pregame Week 4: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Devin McCourty
1 / 34

Devin McCourty

Photo by David Silverman
James White
2 / 34

James White

Photo by David Silverman
Terrence Brooks
3 / 34

Terrence Brooks

Photo by David Silverman
Brian Hoyer
4 / 34

Brian Hoyer

Photo by David Silverman
Justin Bethel
5 / 34

Justin Bethel

Photo by David Silverman
Byron Cowart
6 / 34

Byron Cowart

Photo by David Silverman
Derek Rivers
7 / 34

Derek Rivers

Photo by David Silverman
N'Keal Harry
8 / 34

N'Keal Harry

Photo by David Silverman
Chase Winovich
9 / 34

Chase Winovich

Photo by David Silverman
Hjalte Froholdt
10 / 34

Hjalte Froholdt

Photo by David Silverman
Jarrett Stidham
11 / 34

Jarrett Stidham

Photo by David Silverman
Gunner Olszewski
12 / 34

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by David Silverman
Joe Thuney
13 / 34

Joe Thuney

Photo by David Silverman
DSC08524-watermarked
14 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
John Simon
15 / 34

John Simon

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson
16 / 34

J.C. Jackson

Photo by David Silverman
Ryan Izzo
17 / 34

Ryan Izzo

Photo by David Silverman
Jakob Johnson
18 / 34

Jakob Johnson

Photo by David Silverman
James Ferentz
19 / 34

James Ferentz

Photo by David Silverman
Adam Butler
20 / 34

Adam Butler

Photo by David Silverman
Jonathan Jones
21 / 34

Jonathan Jones

Photo by David Silverman
Jake Bailey
22 / 34

Jake Bailey

Photo by David Silverman
PIC08918-watermarked
23 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08900-watermarked
24 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08925-watermarked
25 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08910-watermarked
26 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08911-watermarked
27 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08904-watermarked
28 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08921-watermarked
29 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08917-watermarked
30 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08906-watermarked
31 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08929-watermarked
32 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08913-watermarked
33 / 34
Photo by David Silverman
PIC08901-watermarked
34 / 34
Photo by David Silverman

