Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Belestrator: Miami Dolphins Playmakers

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Sep 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Agholor secures the bag 💰

20210913_PDC_Agholor_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Sweet Hands from Sweet Feet

20210913_PDC_White_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: Let em' know!!!

20210913_PDC_Phillips_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Told ya not to throw at me!

20210913_PDC_Jones_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: That post sack feeling 💪

20210913_PDC_KVN_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 1:

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 50

Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins.

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots captains James White (28),
2 / 50

Patriots captains James White (28),

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) talks with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).
3 / 50

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) talks with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) leads the offense.
4 / 50

Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) leads the offense.

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pictured: Patriots C Ted Karras and teammates watch a flyover during a pregame ceremony prior to New England's game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 50

Pictured: Patriots C Ted Karras and teammates watch a flyover during a pregame ceremony prior to New England's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) leads the offense.
6 / 50

Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) leads the offense.

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) takes the snap from David Andrews (60).
7 / 50

Mac Jones (10) takes the snap from David Andrews (60).

Photo by David Silverman
Dont'a Hightower (54) and Kyle Van Noy (53) takedown Tua Tagovailoa for a sack.
8 / 50

Dont'a Hightower (54) and Kyle Van Noy (53) takedown Tua Tagovailoa for a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris (37) takes the snap from Mac Jones (10).
9 / 50

Damien Harris (37) takes the snap from Mac Jones (10).

Photo by David Silverman
Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates a sack.
10 / 50

Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) pointing out Miami defenders.
11 / 50

Mac Jones (10) pointing out Miami defenders.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Van Noy (53), Matt Judon (9), Dont'a Hightower (54), and Josh Uche (55) celebrate a sack.
12 / 50

Kyle Van Noy (53), Matt Judon (9), Dont'a Hightower (54), and Josh Uche (55) celebrate a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa (1).
13 / 50

Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa (1).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) sets up prior to a play.
14 / 50

Nelson Agholor (15) sets up prior to a play.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Van Noy (53) pressures Tua Tagovailoa.
15 / 50

Kyle Van Noy (53) pressures Tua Tagovailoa.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) celebrates a big run.
16 / 50

Damien Harris (37) celebrates a big run.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater (18) running to cover a punt.
17 / 50

Matthew Slater (18) running to cover a punt.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81) making a move.
18 / 50

Jonnu Smith (81) making a move.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) making a large gain.
19 / 50

Damien Harris (37) making a large gain.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) avoids Miami defenders.
20 / 50

Damien Harris (37) avoids Miami defenders.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, takes down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
21 / 50

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, takes down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass after faking a hand off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
22 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass after faking a hand off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a run after the catch.
23 / 50

Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a run after the catch.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) hits the hole.
24 / 50

Damien Harris (37) hits the hole.

Photo by David Silverman
Jakobi Meyers (16) gets upended by a Miami defender.
25 / 50

Jakobi Meyers (16) gets upended by a Miami defender.

Photo by David Silverman
Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates a big stop.
26 / 50

Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates a big stop.

Photo by David Silverman
Chase WInovich (50) putting pressure on Miami.
27 / 50

Chase WInovich (50) putting pressure on Miami.

Photo by David Silverman
Jonnu Smith (81) cutting through the Miami defense.
28 / 50

Jonnu Smith (81) cutting through the Miami defense.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers (16) breaking off a route.
29 / 50

Jakobi Meyers (16) breaking off a route.

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris (37) breaks a tackle.
30 / 50

Damien Harris (37) breaks a tackle.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is upended by Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
31 / 50

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is upended by Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
32 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads for the end zone after a touchdown pass from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
33 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads for the end zone after a touchdown pass from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nelson Agholor (15) brings in a TD catch.
34 / 50

Nelson Agholor (15) brings in a TD catch.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) makes a move.
35 / 50

Damien Harris (37) makes a move.

Photo by David Silverman
Brian Hoyer (5) shows Mac Jones (10) some love as he runs off the field.
36 / 50

Brian Hoyer (5) shows Mac Jones (10) some love as he runs off the field.

Photo by David Silverman
Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates
37 / 50

Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates

Photo by David Silverman
Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates.
38 / 50

Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) makes his TD catch against Jason McCourty (30).
39 / 50

Nelson Agholor (15) makes his TD catch against Jason McCourty (30).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills (2) breaks up a potential touchdown pass.
40 / 50

Jalen Mills (2) breaks up a potential touchdown pass.

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) dives for the end zone against New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, left, after beating safety Kyle Dugger, rear right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
41 / 50

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) dives for the end zone against New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, left, after beating safety Kyle Dugger, rear right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kyle Dugger (23) getting in position.
42 / 50

Kyle Dugger (23) getting in position.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne (84) picking up yards after the catch.
43 / 50

Kendrick Bourne (84) picking up yards after the catch.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White (28) hauls in a catch from Mac Jones.
44 / 50

James White (28) hauls in a catch from Mac Jones.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws while pressured by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
45 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws while pressured by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) dives for the end zone against New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, left, after beating safety Kyle Dugger, rear right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
46 / 50

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) dives for the end zone against New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, left, after beating safety Kyle Dugger, rear right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles to elude Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
47 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles to elude Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, right, breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
48 / 50

New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, right, breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) unloads a pass while pressured by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
49 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) unloads a pass while pressured by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
50 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Photos: Pregame Week 1: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers
1 / 28

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower
2 / 28

Dont'a Hightower

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Matt Judon
3 / 28

Matt Judon

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson
4 / 28

J.C. Jackson

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Mike Onwenu
5 / 28

Mike Onwenu

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Damien Harris
6 / 28

Damien Harris

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
James White
7 / 28

James White

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Chase Winovich
8 / 28

Chase Winovich

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Henry Anderson
9 / 28

Henry Anderson

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Trent Brown
10 / 28

Trent Brown

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02077-watermarked
11 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02205-watermarked
12 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02051-watermarked
13 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02263-watermarked
14 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02074-watermarked
15 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02059-watermarked
16 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02037-watermarked
17 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02016-watermarked
18 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02048-watermarked
19 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02028-watermarked
20 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02277-watermarked
21 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02256-watermarked
22 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02215-watermarked
23 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02075-watermarked
24 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02053-watermarked
25 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02210-watermarked
26 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02271-watermarked
27 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV02245-2-watermarked
28 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
