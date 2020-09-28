Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 28 | 08:58 AM - 06:00 PM
No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Sep 28, 2020 at 09:48 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Step In the Arena

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Fly Guy

Photo by David Silverman
David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#3: Three-Rex 🦖

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#2: 🗣AHHHHHHHHHH

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Finishing The Job

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 3:

Photos: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

The seats in Gillette Stadium remain empty due to the coronavirus pandemic before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1 / 67

The seats in Gillette Stadium remain empty due to the coronavirus pandemic before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cam Newton
2 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 / 67

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Maycock, right, greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
4 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Maycock, right, greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton stands with hands folded as in prayer before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
6 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton stands with hands folded as in prayer before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New England Patriots run onto the field surrounded by empty Gillette Stadium seats, absent of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic ,before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 / 67

The New England Patriots run onto the field surrounded by empty Gillette Stadium seats, absent of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic ,before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) huddles his team before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
8 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) huddles his team before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
9 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick wore a patch honoring Fritz Pollard, the first African American head coach in the American Professional Football Association, renamed the National Football League, in 1921 for the Akron Pros. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 67

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick wore a patch honoring Fritz Pollard, the first African American head coach in the American Professional Football Association, renamed the National Football League, in 1921 for the Akron Pros. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a poke in the eye as he closes in to sack New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
11 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a poke in the eye as he closes in to sack New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
12 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
13 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips celebrates after the Patriots recovered a Las Vegas Raiders fumble in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
14 / 67

New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips celebrates after the Patriots recovered a Las Vegas Raiders fumble in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
15 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA1514-watermarked
16 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
PIC07365-watermarked
17 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07408-watermarked
18 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07481-watermarked
19 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) runs wit the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
20 / 67

New England Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) runs wit the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips, top, tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
21 / 67

New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips, top, tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
22 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, rear, tackles New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
23 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, rear, tackles New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton scrambles away from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
25 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton scrambles away from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner, left, tackles New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
26 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner, left, tackles New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
27 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1DSP1981-watermarked
28 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07690-watermarked
29 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07635-watermarked
30 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA2008-watermarked
31 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DSP42073-watermarked
32 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA2453-watermarked
33 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
2EJA7424-watermarked
34 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA2458-watermarked
35 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead falls backward toward the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
36 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead falls backward toward the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
37 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
38 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick works along the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
39 / 67

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick works along the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, left, tries to escape the grasp of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) and defensive back Trayvon Mullen (27) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
40 / 67

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, left, tries to escape the grasp of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) and defensive back Trayvon Mullen (27) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DSP42314-watermarked
41 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07766-watermarked
42 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07749-watermarked
43 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA7543-watermarked
44 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA7714-watermarked
45 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA7625-watermarked
46 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA7365-watermarked
47 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
48 / 67

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New England Patriots cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot perform in the upper level of the end zone of an empty Gillette Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of an NFL football game between Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
49 / 67

The New England Patriots cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot perform in the upper level of the end zone of an empty Gillette Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of an NFL football game between Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defenders combine to tackle Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
50 / 67

New England Patriots defenders combine to tackle Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform from the stands during the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
51 / 67

New England Patriots cheerleaders perform from the stands during the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders play in an empty Gillette Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
52 / 67

The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders play in an empty Gillette Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nevin Lawson (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
53 / 67

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nevin Lawson (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, gives running back Rex Burkhead a lift after Burkhead's touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
54 / 67

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, gives running back Rex Burkhead a lift after Burkhead's touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
55 / 67

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
56 / 67

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
57 / 67

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
58 / 67

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA8538-watermarked
59 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA8980-watermarked
60 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA9008-watermarked
61 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA8792-watermarked
62 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA8903-watermarked
63 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA8856-watermarked
64 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1DSP2739-watermarked
65 / 67
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA8610-watermarked
66 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA8478-watermarked
67 / 67
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Pregame Week 3: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Ja'Whaun Bentley
1 / 32

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Jonathan Jones
2 / 32

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Jason McCourty
3 / 32

Jason McCourty

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Cody Davis
4 / 32

Cody Davis

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Lawrence Guy
5 / 32

Lawrence Guy

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Jakobi Meyers
6 / 32

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Brian Hoyer
7 / 32

Brian Hoyer

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Devin McCourty
8 / 32

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Julian Edelman
9 / 32

Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Justin Bethel
10 / 32

Justin Bethel

Photo by Eric. J Adler
Nick Thurman
11 / 32

Nick Thurman

Ryan Izzo
12 / 32

Ryan Izzo

Photo by Eric J. Adler
8-watermarked
13 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
1-watermarked
14 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
12-watermarked
15 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
19-watermarked
16 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
3-watermarked
17 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
15-watermarked
18 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
17-watermarked
19 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
9-watermarked
20 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
14-watermarked
21 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
20-watermarked
22 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
13-watermarked
23 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
11-watermarked
24 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
2-watermarked
25 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
10-watermarked
26 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
5-watermarked
27 / 32
6-watermarked
28 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
7-watermarked
29 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
4-watermarked
30 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
16-watermarked
31 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler
18-watermarked
32 / 32
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bengals presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bengals presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chiefs presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chiefs presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Ravens presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Ravens presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax.

Latest News

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 9/27

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 9/27

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

Inactive Analysis: Who starts at center? 

Inactive Analysis: Who starts at center? 

This is a 2020 photo of Dalton Keene of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the Patriots active roster as of August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Advertising