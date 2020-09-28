Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Step In the Arena
#4: Fly Guy
#3: Three-Rex 🦖
#2: 🗣AHHHHHHHHHH
#1: Finishing The Job
More photos from Week 3:
The New England Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 27, 2020.