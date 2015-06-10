Top 5 pictures from Day 6 of the Patriots Cheerleaders Calendar Shoot

Day 6 of the Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar trip began with a visit with children from Las Dos Jardas, a local school near the Paradisus Palma Real resort. The activities continued through the afternoon and included learning about the hospitality industry, baking in the resort kitchen, and a variety of games. As photo shoots were being wrapped up, the cheerleaders fit in an intense BMAX session on the beach.
Day 6 of the Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar trip began with a visit with children from Las Dos Jardas, a local school near the Paradisus Palma Real resort. The activities continued through the afternoon and included learning about the hospitality industry, baking in the resort kitchen, and a variety of games. As photo shoots were being wrapped up, the cheerleaders fit in an intense BMAX session on the beach. Photo Credit: Laszlo Tarko