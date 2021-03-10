2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The best external fit would be Green Bay's Aaron Jones, the most balanced and versatile back in free agency. He can flex out as a wide receiver and would offer the easiest transition from White. His Packer teammate Jamaal Williams wouldn't be a bad consolation prize. The Rams Malcolm Brown had a career-high 23 catches in 2020 and could be an option.

The Panthers' Mike Davis was effective as Christian McCaffrey's backup, scoring eight touchdowns and putting up over 1,000 total yards. He's kicked around the league since 2015 and could jump at the chance to have some stability in a place like New England without breaking the bank. His 59 catches are appetizing.