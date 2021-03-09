Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Mar 09, 2021 at 11:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-fa-forecast-ol-watermarked-visa

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today we check out the offensive line.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Jermaine Eluemunor, James Ferentz

OTHER NOTABLE FREE AGENTS

Trent Williams (SF), Brandon Scherff (WAS), Taylor Moton (CAR), Corey Linsey (GB), Jason Peters (PHI), Russel Okung (CAR), D.J. Fluker (BAL), Germain Ifedi (CHI), Brian Winters (BUF), Alex Mack (ATL), Matt Skura (BAL), Mike Pouncey (PIT).

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Jason Spriggs (CHI), Cameron Fleming (NYG), Cameron Erving (DAL), Ted Karras (MIA).

ANALYSIS

There are some big questions for the offensive line this offseason, starting with the status of Joe Thuney and David Andrews, two players who have been among the core of the last two Super Bowl championships. Then there's the potential return of Marcus Cannon, who would still be a valuable veteran right tackle if the team is okay with his $9.6 million cap hit. Isaiah Wynn's health is also something to ponder as he enters his fourth season. With the reported addition of Trent Brown, the team has already made some early strides to shore up any potential transition that might be coming.

Shaq Mason and Michael Onwenu are two good anchors amongst all these questions, but is Onwenu headed back to his natural guard position or will he stick at right tackle? Brown's return should give the team some flexibility with Owenu. The Patriots have never been big players in the offensive line free agency market, instead choosing to develop their players internally and, in 2020, they added some good young depth in Justin Herron, who should be a good candidate at least for the swing tackle back-up role, while Yodny Cajuste is a dark horse after injuries cost him his first two seasons.

Related Links

Eluemunor played a vital role in 2020, starting the season as the right tackle and finishing it at left tackle, after spending most of his NFL career at guard. In 2019, they added him along with Korey Cunningham via trade after the season got underway when injuries struck. The team would miss Eluemunor's versatility even if he's not a long-term answer.

Thuney seems destined for a monster open-market deal, but if the team can retain Andrews it will give the Patriots at least four solid pieces to start with and some interesting young depth pieces at tackle. It's the guard depth that will need to be addressed, especially in the draft. An interior swing back-up seems like a necessity and could be a spot to target in free agency.

Expect the Patriots to stick primarily with their internal development model after re-acquiring Brown, but they will likely have to tap the open market to address some interior depth.

Be sure to check out our other free agent forecasts.

Cornerbacks | Linebackers | Safeties | Tight Ends | Specialists | Wide Receivers

Related Content

news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Up today are the wide receivers.
news

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

The Patriots have the cap space to make some noise in free agency and here are the best fits on the open market.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today we take a look at the linebackers.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with cornerbacks.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with safeties.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.
news

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.

Latest News

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

Patriots News Blitz 3/9: Familiar face returns

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Rapoport: Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

McGinest, Pioli outline Patriots' free-agency priorities

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli outline New England Patriots' free-agency priorities.

MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for Pats

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for the New England Patriots.

Patriots players distribute more than $500,000 to organizations through Social Justice Fund

During the 2020 season, Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff, with a generous match from Robert Kraft, raised and distributed more than $500,000 to eight New England-based organizations through the Players' Social Justice Fund. In January, Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater called each recipient to thank them for their efforts and announce the grant.

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Megan O'Brien sits down with Dave Ziegler, Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Steve Burton sits down with Scott Zolak to discuss the offense with a focus on the quarterback. In addition, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo give an in-depth look at the roster and possible changes that could occur this offseason. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

With free agency and the draft on the horizon, Megan O'Brien talks with Dave Ziegler about these important roster building events, from last month's Senior Bowl to navigating the pre-draft process without an NFL Combine. Plus, Ziegler discusses his new role in the Patriots personnel department , and what Patriots fans can get most excited about as he and his team look to build the 2021 roster.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising