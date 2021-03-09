2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

ANALYSIS

There are some big questions for the offensive line this offseason, starting with the status of Joe Thuney and David Andrews, two players who have been among the core of the last two Super Bowl championships. Then there's the potential return of Marcus Cannon, who would still be a valuable veteran right tackle if the team is okay with his $9.6 million cap hit. Isaiah Wynn's health is also something to ponder as he enters his fourth season. With the reported addition of Trent Brown, the team has already made some early strides to shore up any potential transition that might be coming.