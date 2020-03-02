Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 18 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 22 - 12:55 AM

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

6 Patriots Scouting Combine takeaways

Mar 02, 2020 at 12:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200302-6Combine-takeaways-PDC

The on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up this weekend, closing the book on another year in Indianapolis of getting a closer look at this year's draft prospects.

With 12 picks, the Patriots will have a chance to fill some of their significant needs and while it's important not to put more weight in combine performance than game film and not get carried away with which prospects the team met with, this past week helped clarify what is an intriguing draft class.

Here are six takeaways from what we saw, heard and learned at the Scouting Combine.

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine.
AP Photo by Michael Conroy
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine.

1. Impact Receivers Aplenty

As we wrote about from Indy, it's the wide receiver group that defines this year's draft class. Despite drafting N'Keal Harry in the first round last year, this year's receivers might be good enough to warrant spending another first-round pick. Whether Tom Brady returns or not, the need for young playmakers is apparent and if nothing else, getting an exciting wide receiver at 23rd overall seems like a definite possibility.

The Patriots met with plenty of the receivers in Indy, including Penn State speedster KJ Hamler. "It was real good," said Hamler of meeting with the Pats. "It was a little different because there wasn't as many coaches in there. There was only four. It was a little different than having 15, 20 people in the room and just a camera in front of your face. But they were really critiquing me on a lot of stuff. And you gotta take that criticism. This is a mentally strong process."

Potential first-round pick and Pats target Tee Higgins felt a little more comfortable after his meeting with New England.

"I like those guys, they're real cool and relaxing, they make me feel comfortable … some coaches can be all intimidating and get you on the books right away, but they just talked to me and got me comfortable," said Higgins.

The question for the Patriots will be who is most complementary choice to pair with Harry for the future. There are a lot of speed options, but finding a quick receiver who can shake press coverage and keep the chains moving could make the most sense.

Baylor's Denzel Mims had the best three-cone time of the receivers in Indy and could fit that mold. He also met with the Patriots in Indy.

"That was the last meeting I had," said Mims. "It went real well. I had great conversation with them. I let them know how I felt and they let me know how they felt. It was a great conversation."

📄 RELATED ARTICLE: Loaded wide receiver class checks in at Scouting Combine

Related Links

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (81).
AP Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (81).

2. No Tight End Slam Dunk

Rob Gronkowski's absence left a sizable hole on the Patriots offense in 2019, but it doesn't look like there's a first-round, all-around replacement in this year's draft. Even the prospects seemed well aware of Gronk's ability to do it all.

"I definitely watched a lot of Gronk tape," said tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who had an eye-opening 4.49 time in the 40. "I really admire how he has a balance to his game. He's dominant in both the run and pass game. I try to emulate that."

Though there's unlikely to be a first-round tight end prospect this year, there should be quite a few called on day two, but all will be more skewed towards receiving than blocking and that shouldn't matter to the Patriots, with a model of 2010 coming into play.

That year the team took two young tight ends and balanced them with a veteran in Alge Crumpler to ease the rookie growing pains. They might not find the next Gronk in this class, but players like Adam Trautman, a top three-cone performer, or Harrison Bryant, who said he had studied plenty of the Patriots usage of tight ends, could help boost the passing offense.

"At FAU we watched in the tight end room a bunch of teams that were 12 personnel," said Bryant. "[The Patriots] were one of the teams we watched. Obviously they've had some really talented tight ends in the past, and now, so we watched a lot of tape of them and just the schemes they run. It was really cool to see how they utilized their tight ends."

📄 RELATED ARTICLE: Combine tight ends emulate do-it-all Gronkowski

Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine.
AP Photo by Charlie Neibergall
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine.

3. Safety Sweet Spot

Of all the Patriots mock draft picks out there, two common selections are often safeties Xavier McKinney and Grant Delpit. Those picks aren't necessarily sexy, but with uncertainty coming at the safety position either player would make a lot of sense for New England.

"That was one of the harder meetings that I had," said McKinney of his meeting with the Patriots. "It was a little tough, a little awkward. But Vinnie Sunseri was in there so it just made me a little more comfortable just knowing that I've been in the room with him plenty of other times. It was a good meeting though."

Depending on how the first round unfolds, safety could be the best position of value at 23rd overall and either McKinney or Delpit could quickly assimilate into a defense role. McKinney's connection to Bill Belichick via Nick Saban is another intriguing piece of the puzzle.

"He definitely talks about Coach Belichick all the time," McKinney said of Coach Saban. "He talks about the Patriots. We watch film on the Patriots sometimes. I think their relationship has brought him to talk about how they are and how they prepare more."

In the debate between who's better, Delpit gives himself the nod.

"I honestly think I'm the best safety in this draft without a doubt," said Delpit. "Like I said, the most versatile player. Put me anywhere in the secondary and I'm going to play it. Leader, I'm a natural leader on the field. Special teams — anything coach needs, I'm there. So I definitely think I'm the right choice, but it's the teams' preference."

Niang_Lucas_TCU_2
AP Photo by Michael Conroy

4. Offensive Line Wild Card

The hardest position to get a read on the level of need is along the offensive line, where Joe Thuney and Ted Karras might very well depart in free agency and uncertainty around David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn and backup swing tackle Marshall Newhouse clouds the picture. If there's a surprise position to keep an eye on early in the draft, it's along the line.

TCU tackle prospect and New Canaan, CT native Lucas Niang could be a target to consider. He was put through the paces by the Patriots coaches in Indy.

"As far as the Patriots, there were some little tests on paper and stuff," said Niang. "I learned that I can learn things quickly on the fly. It was informal, so you only have a little bit of time. But I did well. I guess I gained confidence from that because some of the calls were new to me and I picked them up."

Don't sleep on any offensive line position because there are plenty of potential fits at all spots.

Stanley_Nate_Iowa_1
AP Photo by Orlando Ramirez

5. Quarterback Dead Zone

Regardless of Tom Brady's status, the Patriots must keep a close eye on the quarterback prospects, especially in terms of stacking potential next to last year's fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. With the top-rated prospects likely out of their reach, the team is left to break down the middle and low-end options in the class like Iowa's Nate Stanley, who felt Kirk Ferentz's coaching style gave him some insight into how things go in New England.

"I definitely feel that the culture is pretty much the same, the way that coach Belichick runs his system and the way that coach Ferentz runs ours at Iowa, I feel like they're very similar," said Stanely. "As far as the concepts go and overall schemes, I feel like they're very similar but obviously the terminology is different. So just watching tape, you're like 'Hey, we call it this,' but obviously they have different terminology for it, but I feel like there are some similarities between the concepts and the culture as a whole."

Washington State's Anthony Gordon only has one year of starting experience but his quick release could be a plus trait for the Patriots to consider developing. Gordon was prepared for questions about playing in Mike Leach's Air Raid system.

"So Coach Leach uses progression-based schemes, where you start on one and you'll go to two, three, four and five," described Gordon. "And then, depending on what you see against the defense you can audible, based off the leverage, space, pretty much attacking space. It's simple football, but it's also complex. You are attacking. You are looking for numbers and you are looking to attack them any way that you can, and getting to run plays when the box is light. If not, then you are probably going to air it out. That's what I love about Coach's system."

The Patriots don't have the draft ammo to move up and get one of the true impact quarterback prospects, while Jacob Eason, Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Pats mock pick, seems like a reach at 23rd overall. Like the tight end position, it appears New England will not be in position to get an immediate impact player at the QB spot on the first day of the draft.

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18).
AP Photo by Gerald Herbert
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18).

6. Making Sense of the Front Seven

With two defensive lineman and three linebackers hitting free agency, the Patriots have significant front seven needs on defense. But how they will choose players to fit their "multiple" front is a huge question.

The protoypical 6'4", 250 pound hybrid edge players will always be in their wheelhouse, hence why the team might be hoping someone like LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson falls to them. Chaisson does not lack confidence.

"I'm going to be honest," said Chaisson at the combine. "I'm actually the most valuable player in the draft, when it comes to it. We all know that. When you hire someone do you want to hire someone who speaks one language or do you want to hire someone that speaks three languages? I speak three languages. I do pass rush. I can drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover. I can play the run. And no offensive lineman has ever just moved me off the ball, or bullied me. So I feel like that's what makes me more dimensional. And a more valuable player than anybody else in the draft."

Penn States Yetur Gross-Matos also checks the physical boxes and could be another first-round option. "I think it's my speed and my strength combination," said Gross-Matos of his strengths. "And just using my God-given length. Things like that. I'm someone who can go inside, outside, I feel like I could do whatever teams ask me to do. I'll be effective, too."

As for the defensive line, Alabama's Raekwon Davis has intriguing size reminiscent of Richard Seymour and could be a versatile fit. Rishard Lawrence from LSU is known more as a penetrator but has been working on his versatility.

"Absolutely, I think a lot of teams see me as a penetrator, one gap guy, getting penetration and making plays," said Lawrence. "So the biggest thing for me is I want to show my versatility. Obviously at LSU, we're more of a 3-4 team, kinda two-gapping. But a lot of teams like me as a one-gap penetrator."

How the Patriots balance attacking upfield players with stout two-gappers, athletic linebackers who can play in space with run-stopping edge-setters, as well as inside 'backers who might be smaller than their traditional prototype but have sideline-to-sideline range, will define the direction their defense goes into the future.

Get caught up on all of our updates from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook: Patriots free agency roundup

There was plenty of free agency news to digest from the initial days of the scouting combine.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Biggest (non-Edelman) Patriots combine snub?

The list of Patriots who have become impact players despite not getting a combine invite is long and significant.
news

Offensive linemen still Wynn-ing in Georgia

Even though he's been with the Patriots for two years, Isaiah Wynn's impact is still being felt at Georgia.
news

UConn's Peart long on potential

Lengthy UConn tackle with ideal size has some interesting roots in New England.
news

URI combine prospects draw inspiration from Patriots

The Patriots helped play a part getting the University of Rhode Island's prospects to NFL's Scouting Combine.
news

Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship could be a kicking option

With Stephen Gostkowski coming off hip surgery, the Patriots have a few options at kicker.
news

Vrabel non-committal on Tannehill's future

Tom Brady's friendship with Mike Vrabel leaves Tennessee in play.
news

Loaded wide receiver class checks in at Scouting Combine

The deepest and most talented position group in this year's draft could rejuvenate a Patriots offense that stagnated last season.
news

Washington TE Hunter Bryant has Patriots on his radar

While many teams are scouting the players at the Combine, Washington's Hunter Bryant is looking at the Patriots.
news

Combine tight ends emulate do-it-all Gronkowski

This year's rookie tight ends spoke highly of the freakish Rob Gronkowski. Could one of them be the next Patriots tight end?
news

All quiet on the Brady front, for now

Tom Brady's future has been part of the setting at the Combine but so far not a lot of news to report.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mailbag: Drafting a Dynamic Receiver and Other Offseason Burning Questions

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.

Who Tweeted That with Matthew Slater

Twitterless Matthew Slater reads tweets and tries to guess which teammate it is.

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising