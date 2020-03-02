6 Patriots Scouting Combine takeaways

6. Making Sense of the Front Seven

With two defensive lineman and three linebackers hitting free agency, the Patriots have significant front seven needs on defense. But how they will choose players to fit their "multiple" front is a huge question.

The protoypical 6'4", 250 pound hybrid edge players will always be in their wheelhouse, hence why the team might be hoping someone like LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson falls to them. Chaisson does not lack confidence.

"I'm going to be honest," said Chaisson at the combine. "I'm actually the most valuable player in the draft, when it comes to it. We all know that. When you hire someone do you want to hire someone who speaks one language or do you want to hire someone that speaks three languages? I speak three languages. I do pass rush. I can drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover. I can play the run. And no offensive lineman has ever just moved me off the ball, or bullied me. So I feel like that's what makes me more dimensional. And a more valuable player than anybody else in the draft."

Penn States Yetur Gross-Matos also checks the physical boxes and could be another first-round option. "I think it's my speed and my strength combination," said Gross-Matos of his strengths. "And just using my God-given length. Things like that. I'm someone who can go inside, outside, I feel like I could do whatever teams ask me to do. I'll be effective, too."

As for the defensive line, Alabama's Raekwon Davis has intriguing size reminiscent of Richard Seymour and could be a versatile fit. Rishard Lawrence from LSU is known more as a penetrator but has been working on his versatility.

"Absolutely, I think a lot of teams see me as a penetrator, one gap guy, getting penetration and making plays," said Lawrence. "So the biggest thing for me is I want to show my versatility. Obviously at LSU, we're more of a 3-4 team, kinda two-gapping. But a lot of teams like me as a one-gap penetrator."