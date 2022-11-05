Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 9 vs. Colts

Mac on the Run

An underrated part of quarterback Mac Jones' game this season has been his ability to extend plays and pick up yards with his legs. Even after suffering the high-ankle sprain, Jones has totaled 43 rushing yards the past two weeks on 10 carries - almost all coming off scrambles to escape pressure.

"I think he's got a pretty good feel for that. A lot of it is just really feel and decision. Some of it's athletic ability too, but a lot of it is just seeing it through the right time," Bill Belichick explained Friday. "The guys that are really good runners, you know about, and the guys that aren't, it's just decisions and recognition of the situation."

With a banged up offensive line on deck again in Week 9, Jones will likely continue to be under heavy pressure. Against New York last week, Jones faced a 38.6 percent pressure rate and now matches up against a Colts defense that pressured Taylor Heinicke on 43.6 percent of his drop-backs last week.

Indianapolis' interior combo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart is one of the best in the league. Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Pay are nothing to scoff at along the edge either. With David Andrews (concussion) and Marcus Cannon (concussion) out Sunday, the Patriots' offensive front will have their hands full. Look for Indianapolis to replicate some of the success New York had at getting after Jones last week with just four-man rushes. If they do, there should be rushing lanes for Jones to again take advantage of.