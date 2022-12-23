Betting Breakdown: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Jingle Boyd Rock

If the Bengals' run game struggles, look for Burrow to turn to the pass-heavy attack like they did last weekend. Burrow has his full disposal of weapons except tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) and his receivers will provide major matchup nightmares for New England.

One of those receivers is Tyler Boyd, who lines up in the slot for the majority of his snaps. That means he'll likely draw New England slot corner Myles Bryant in coverage. Bryant had a strong stretch of play in the middle of the season, but has been picked on the past two weeks allowing seven receptions on 11 targets for 70 yards. The 5-foot-9 Bryant will again have his hands full with the 6-foot-2 Boyd, a matchup the Bengals could look to exploit early and often.