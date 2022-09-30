Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 30 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 02 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

The New England Patriots (+9) enter Week 4 of the NFL season as the biggest underdogs in the league on the DraftKings Sportsbook. 

Sep 30, 2022 at 01:07 PM
brian-hines-headshot-cropped
Brian Hines

Betting Analyst

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81).
Photo by Dwight Darian
Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81).

The New England Patriots (+9) enter Week 4 of the NFL season as the biggest underdogs in the league on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Since 2001, only one Patriots opponent has been favored by more - the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs, who were 11-point home favorites. The New England quarterback in that game? Brian Hoyer.

To make things even more challenging, New England will travel to Green Bay where the Packers are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. As the Packers are working through some offensive challenges as well to begin the season, the 40.5 point total marks the second lowest on the board.

Here are four bets to keep an eye throughout the matchup.

Dashin' Dame

Whether Mac Jones is under center or not on Sunday, the Patriots likely will rely on their rushing attack. Featuring more of their traditional gap-schemes of late - as well as a heavy amount of inside zone - New England has been extremely successful on the ground. According to Football Outsiders, the Patriots rushing offense ranks first in DVOA through three weeks.

As they travel to Green Bay, they face a defense that has surrendered 107.0 rushing yards per game to running backs that also ranks dead last through three weeks in terms of rushing defense DVOA. Look for New England to pound the rock at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The pick: Damien Harris Over 48.5 rushing yards (+100)

Jackpot Jonnu

While the production hasn't been ideal through three games, Smith has seen four targets in back-to-back weeks now. There's more opportunity for the tight end to get the ball as well, especially with Brian Hoyer now potentially under center.

In Hoyer's last start for the Patriots in 2020, 15 of his 21 throws came either behind the line of scrimmage or in the short area of the field (0-9 yards). On the season, nine of Jonnu's 11 targets have come in that range, as well as all of his seven receptions. It would be no surprise if the Patriots look get Smith the ball and let him make plays afterwards with their backup quarterback.

The pick: Jonnu Smith Over 15.5 receiving yards (-110)

Related Links

Lambeau Leap

We mentioned the impact New England's rushers could have on the ground on Sunday, but Rhamondre Stevenson's role has increased in other areas of late. For two straight weeks now, Stevenson has out-snapped counterpart Damien Harris. While they generally see the same amount of carries, Stevenson's expanded role has provided more work in the passing attack, where he led the backfield with 63 percent of the targets last week.

On the ground, Stevenson has been one of the best backs in the NFL in creating yards after contact. According to Pro Football Focus, Stevenson is top-eight in both missed tackles forced and yards after contact per attempt. Squaring off against the Green Bay defensive line that ranks second in the league in missed tackles against the run, Stevenson has a strong chance to be the first opposing back to find pay dirt versus the Packers this season.

The pick: Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD Scorer (+290)

Green Bay Boost

Entering the week as the biggest underdog in football, New England has an obvious uphill battle against the Packers who have won their last 14 regular season home games. The formula is there for New England to try and keep this game relatively close, however. With the run game advantage, the Patriots will look to control the game on the ground and keep the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands.

As for Rodgers, it has not been a perfect start in the post-Davante Adams era. With a new-look receiving core, Green Bay is 27th in points per game while Rodgers' 5.6 yard average depth of target is a career-low. While the two-time reigning NFL MVP matched with Matt LaFleur's scheme is still a daunting task, New England's defense has the chance to limit their passing attack.

With the added unexpectedness at quarterback for New England, we'll use the teaser to our benefit.

The pick: Teaser - Patriots +15 AND Under 46.5 (-120)

NFL_BETTING22_PATRIOTS_1920x1080_05
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Patriots (+3) will take the field at Gillette Stadium for the first time this season as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 3 showdown.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 2 at Steelers

The Patriots now sit as 2-point favorites as they travel to Pittsburgh.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

For the third straight season, the New England Patriots (+3.5) will open their season against AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Aaron Rogers 9/30: "He takes situational football to a whole other level"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 9/29: Ravens Recap, Packers Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault breakdown the home opener loss against Baltimore and preview the matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this Sunday. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr.

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones and he speaks about his game prep for Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay.

Matthew Judon 9/29: "We just got to defend everything he does"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Damien Harris 9/29: "Everybody has a job to do"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Green Bay Packers defense

Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak spotlight the top playmakers on the Green Bay Packers defense on the Belestrator.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising