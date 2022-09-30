Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

Jackpot Jonnu

While the production hasn't been ideal through three games, Smith has seen four targets in back-to-back weeks now. There's more opportunity for the tight end to get the ball as well, especially with Brian Hoyer now potentially under center.

In Hoyer's last start for the Patriots in 2020, 15 of his 21 throws came either behind the line of scrimmage or in the short area of the field (0-9 yards). On the season, nine of Jonnu's 11 targets have come in that range, as well as all of his seven receptions. It would be no surprise if the Patriots look get Smith the ball and let him make plays afterwards with their backup quarterback.