Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 4 at Packers

This week, the writers of Patriots Unfiltered weigh in on state of the Patriots following their loss to the Ravens and the injury to Mac Jones, while previewing their Week 4 trip to Green Bay to face the Packers.

Aside from the injury to Mac Jones, what did we learn about the 2022 Patriots in their loss to the Ravens?

DeVante Parker can be the big-play receiver we hoped he'd be. Even just a few penalties can be difficult to overcome. Combined that with losing the turnover battle and it will be a long season. -Fred Kirsch

Unfortunately not a whole lot. It's a team that still struggles with turnovers and stopping the run, which were problems a year ago as well. -Paul Perillo

The Pats continue to be plagued by mental lapses at the worst times. I think they've beat themselves more than the opponent has from what we've seen so far. -Alexandra Francisco

That this is now a vertical passing offense. When Mac returns, it'll be interesting to see if they pull back on the reins a little to limit turnovers. But, through three weeks, Jones leads the NFL in both pass attempts (20) and completions (10) of 20-plus air yards. Who would've thought that? It's a good change if they can cut down on the turnovers while playing a more aggressive style. -Evan Lazar