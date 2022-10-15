Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 16 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Bill Belichick on Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "It's been a great time of growth for him"

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots (+2.5) will travel to Cleveland this week to try to start their first winning streak of the season.

Oct 15, 2022 at 01:48 PM
brian-hines-headshot-cropped
Brian Hines

Betting Analyst

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).
Photo By Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).

The New England Patriots (+2.5) will travel to Cleveland this week to try to start their first winning streak of the season. In their third-matchup of the year against an AFC North opponent, New England sits as 2.5-point underdog - after opening as a 3-point underdog - with an overall point total of 43 on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Question marks still sit at the quarterback position for the Patriots as Mac Jones continues to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3. In relief last week, New England leaned on the run game while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did what he was asked to do in a 29-0 victory over Detroit. This week against Cleveland, a similar game plan should follow with either quarterback under center.

Here are five bets to watch as the Patriots take on the Browns in the Dawg Pound.

Can't Stop Stevenson

With Damien Harris nursing a hamstring injury, it will again be the Rhamondre Stevenson show for the Patriots on Sunday. After rumbling for a career-high 161 yards last Sunday, Stevenson should again be in for a monster game against Cleveland, who features Football Outsiders 32nd ranked rush DVOA defense in the league - marking the third straight Patriots matchup against the league's worst-ranked rush DVOA defense. It doesn't end there either, as the Browns are dead last in EPA per rush, 31st in Pro Football Focus' tackling grade, and have now given up 200-plus rushing yards in back to back weeks.

As for Stevenson, the second year back continues to produce as one of the league's top runners this season. He currently ranks fourth in the league amongst qualified running backs in yards after contact. Last week's game against Detroit was a prime example why, as he forced nine missed tackles en route to 111 yards after contact.

No matter who's under center, New England should be able to continue to create room in the trenches, especially against Cleveland's interior defensive line that has struggled to start the season - specifically against the Chargers last weekend.

The picks:

1.) Rhamondre Stevenson Over 76.5 rushing yards (-115)

2.) Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD Scorer (+105)

Mr. Reliable Meyers

Jakobi Meyers continues to be the Patriots' most consistent and reliable receiver this season. Despite missing two games, Meyers leads the team in targets (27), receptions (20), and receiving yards (261). It hasn't mattered whether its Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe under center.

Part of Meyers' improved production is his increase in vertical movement. According to Pro Football Focus, Meyers ranks second among qualified wide receivers in yards per route run (3.11), trailing only Miami's Tyreek Hill. He is also one of just four receivers to record a target on at least 30 percent of his routes ran.

Lining up for the majority of his snaps in the slot (57 percent), Meyers will likely draw Greg Newsome in coverage. On the season, Newsome has allowed nine receptions on 11 targets. Although, with top corner Denzel Ward out with a concussion, Cleveland may be forced to move around their defensive pieces. Either way, it could be another day big day in the office for No. 16.

The pick: Jakobi Meyers Over 50.5 receiving yards (-110)

Chasin' Chubb

While the Patriots' defense took a step in the right direction against the run last week, their biggest weakness this season has been defending rushes outside the tackles. They will be put to the test this weekend against the Browns, who feature heavy doses of outside zone and heavy personnel groupings.

To make things even more challenging, they'll be tasked with slowing down perhaps the best back in football, Nick Chubb. Besides leading the league in rushing yards, Chubb has piled up the most yards after contact and has forced the most missed tackles in the league as well.

With one of the best offensive lines in football, Cleveland leads the league in runs over 20 yards. So, while the Patriots' game plan may keep Cleveland under their 192.4 rushing yards per game average, Chubb is tough to contain for an entire game.

The pick: Nick Chubb Longest Rush Over 18.5 yards (-110)

Patriots Pick 'Em

The Patriots have had the Browns' number over the years. A 45-7 victory last season improved New England's record to 8-1 straight up in their last nine games against Cleveland. While the Patriots had the benefit of facing the Browns without the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last season, they'll now take on Cleveland without starters Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward on the defensive side of the ball.

Running the football will again be the theme of this one, as both teams feature top-ranked rushing attacks and below-average statistical rushing defenses. If New England follows a similar game plan offensively as last week and Bill Belichick's defensive game plan is able to limit Cleveland's offense led former Patriot quarterback Jacoby Brissett, that combination should be enough for a Patriots' victory.

The pick: Patriots ML (+120)

Related Content

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots (-3) take on their second straight NFC North opponent as they welcome the Detroit Lions to town for a Week 5 showdown.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

The New England Patriots (+9) enter Week 4 of the NFL season as the biggest underdogs in the league on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Patriots (+3) will take the field at Gillette Stadium for the first time this season as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 3 showdown.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 2 at Steelers

The Patriots now sit as 2-point favorites as they travel to Pittsburgh.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

For the third straight season, the New England Patriots (+3.5) will open their season against AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, QB Garrett Gilbert From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, WR Nelson Agholor to Out For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up At Practice: Patriots Cornerback Coach Mike Pellegrino

Listen to the sounds of practice as Patriots cornerback coach Mike Pellegrino is mic'd up as New England prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the locker room, as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Detroit Lions. Plus, Bill Belichick breaks down the key fourth down plays that led to the victory. In addition, listen in on defensive back Jonathan Jones mic'd up, we also go one-on one with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Matthew Judon. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

The Journey: Deatrich Wise

On this edition of "The Journey", follow along with Deatrich Wise as he goes from a young child to a third generation NFL player, and team captain for the New England Patriots.

Mic'd Up: Jonathan Jones

Watch as Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was mic'd up during New England's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Judon

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, and they talk about the current mindset of the defense and his love of fashion.

Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "I'm excited for the journey"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, October 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising