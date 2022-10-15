Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

Can't Stop Stevenson

With Damien Harris nursing a hamstring injury, it will again be the Rhamondre Stevenson show for the Patriots on Sunday. After rumbling for a career-high 161 yards last Sunday, Stevenson should again be in for a monster game against Cleveland, who features Football Outsiders 32nd ranked rush DVOA defense in the league - marking the third straight Patriots matchup against the league's worst-ranked rush DVOA defense. It doesn't end there either, as the Browns are dead last in EPA per rush, 31st in Pro Football Focus' tackling grade, and have now given up 200-plus rushing yards in back to back weeks.

As for Stevenson, the second year back continues to produce as one of the league's top runners this season. He currently ranks fourth in the league amongst qualified running backs in yards after contact. Last week's game against Detroit was a prime example why, as he forced nine missed tackles en route to 111 yards after contact.

No matter who's under center, New England should be able to continue to create room in the trenches, especially against Cleveland's interior defensive line that has struggled to start the season - specifically against the Chargers last weekend.

The picks:

1.) Rhamondre Stevenson Over 76.5 rushing yards (-115)