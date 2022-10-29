Official website of the New England Patriots

Betting Breakdown: Week 8 vs. Jets

Despite coming off a 33-14 loss to the Bears and the Jets in the midst of a four game winning streak, New England sits as a 2.5-point road favorite after opening as a 1-point favorite.

After a performance that the New England Patriots (-2.5) would quickly like to forget last Monday night, they now turn their attention to AFC East Division rival New York Jets. Despite coming off a 33-14 loss to the Bears and the Jets in the midst of a four game winning streak, New England sits as a 2.5-point road favorite after opening as a 1-point favorite.

In what projects to be a defensive battle, the 40.0-point total is the second lowest across the board this week on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As the Patriots travel down to New Jersey, here are five bets to keep an eye on.

Meyers in the Meadowlands

As was the case for many Patriot players Monday night, it was a down performance from Jakobi Meyers as New England's passing attack struggled with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. While he did haul in a 30-yard score, Meyers saw a season-low in targets (2), receptions (2), and receiving yards (34).

Week 8 against the Jets should provide a bounce back opportunity for New England's leading receiver. Lining up for the majority of his snaps in the slot, Meyers should avoid New York's top two cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr. This likely matches him up against Michael Carter II, who has given up the sixth most receptions and eighth most receiving yards in slot coverage this season.

Meyers should also receive a boost with Mac Jones back as New England's starting quarterback. He has received 19 total targets in Jones' full two games compared to just 14 in Zappe's three. After being held under 50 yards for the first time this season last week, he gets back over the mark this week.

The pick: Jakobi Meyers Over 48.5 receiving yards (-115)

Silent Stevenson

It's been two poor performances on the ground in back-to-back games for the Patriots' once top-ranked rushing attack. That likely could be the case again this week against the Jets who have only allowed three rushers all season to eclipse the 60-yard mark.

New York features a similar defensive approach to Chicago - which held Rhamondre Stevenson to just 39 rushing yards on 11 carries. Like the Bears, the Jets defensive line uses stunts up front to allow their second-level to make plays. Their linebacking core - which is led by C.J. Mosely, who earlier this week Bill Belichick called "one of the best" New England will see this season - is undersized, but are a physical bunch that fly to the football.

To make matters worse for New England, center David Andrews (concussion) will be out. Backup James Ferentz and rookie Cole Strange will have their hands full with Quinnen Williams, who has been one of the most dominant defensive players in football this season. Also, it would not be a surprise to see the Patriots scale back Stevenson's workload as he has played 154 snaps the past three weeks while recording 69 total touches.

The pick: Rhamondre Stevenson Under 62.5 rushing yards (-110)

Wild Wilson

Despite playing just four games this season, Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson has already recorded seven turnover worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Wilson's 5.6 turnover worthy play percentage ranks third among qualified quarterbacks.

Things get even worse for the 23-year old under pressure. Out of 43 qualified quarterbacks, Wilson ranks 43rd in passer rating and 42nd in turnover worthy play percentage while under pressure.

While he has not thrown an interception since his first game back in Week 3, that streak likely ends this week against New England. The Patriots' defense have been ballhawks all year, hauling in an interception in every game but one (Week 1) and seven total. Wilson has also struggled against Bill Belichick-led defenses in his young career, tossing four total interceptions in two career games.

The pick: Zach Wilson Over 0.5 interceptions (-150)

Frequent Folk

With the second lowest point total on the board this week, points could be at a premium on Sunday. For New England, their issues in the red area have continued in recent weeks. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have combined for just two total passing touchdowns in the red area while the Patriots as a team rank near the bottom of the league in red area efficiency.

In what should be a lower scoring, defensive affair, Nick Folk could play a key role for the Patriots offense. Folk has been consistent as ever this season, nailing 10-of-12 field goals with just one miss under 50 yards. Folk could be in for a busy Sunday against his former team.

The pick: Nick Folk Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (+100)

Lucky 13

After an embarrassing performance last Monday night, the Patriots will right the ship this weekend in the Meadowlands. Defensively, Zach Wilson is no Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields on the ground. He won't take over the game with his legs, allowing Bill Belichick's defense to slow him down - especially as New York is down several offensive starters. On the other side of the ball, New England does enough to get by with Mac Jones as the starter.

Despite the red-hot Jets sitting at 5-2 and in the midst of a four game win streak, New England will do enough to improve their winning streak to 13 straight over their division rival.

The pick: New England Patriots ML (-130)

