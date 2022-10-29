Betting Breakdown: Week 8 vs. Jets

Silent Stevenson

It's been two poor performances on the ground in back-to-back games for the Patriots' once top-ranked rushing attack. That likely could be the case again this week against the Jets who have only allowed three rushers all season to eclipse the 60-yard mark.

New York features a similar defensive approach to Chicago - which held Rhamondre Stevenson to just 39 rushing yards on 11 carries. Like the Bears, the Jets defensive line uses stunts up front to allow their second-level to make plays. Their linebacking core - which is led by C.J. Mosely, who earlier this week Bill Belichick called "one of the best" New England will see this season - is undersized, but are a physical bunch that fly to the football.

To make matters worse for New England, center David Andrews (concussion) will be out. Backup James Ferentz and rookie Cole Strange will have their hands full with Quinnen Williams, who has been one of the most dominant defensive players in football this season. Also, it would not be a surprise to see the Patriots scale back Stevenson's workload as he has played 154 snaps the past three weeks while recording 69 total touches.