Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Dangerous from Distance

Sunday's matchup features quite a battle at the kicker position between veterans Nick Folk and Justin Tucker. Since arriving to New England in 2019, Folk has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league hitting at around a 90 percent clip.

On the other sideline sits Justin Tucker, who is widely considered the best kicker in football. The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All Pro has showcased his leg since entering the league in 2012. His 91.1 percent hit mark is the highest percentage of any kicker in league history, while Tucker also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history after he struck a 66-yard game winning field goal last season.

"This guy's really reset the bar," Bill Belichick said of Tucker on Friday. "No miss kicks, accuracy is very good, distance, range. He really shortens the field. He makes the field about ten yards shorter than most everybody has it. Not just with his leg strength, but the fact of his accuracy and how good he is from long range as well."

Both teams trust their veteran kickers, so it would be no surprise to see them bang one in from distance on a 70 degree day in Foxboro.