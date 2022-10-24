Betting Breakdown: Week 7 vs. Bears

Mr. Monday Night

Did you really think we wouldn't have a tight end prop on the week of National Tight End Day?

The Patriots tight end duo has come to life in recent weeks, especially last weekend against Cleveland when they combined for six catches, 122 yards, and a touchdown. With Jones looking to be back under center and New England potentially down a pair of receivers in Nelson Agholor (hamstring - questionable) and Kendrick Bourne (toe - questionable), Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry could be busy yet again.

Last year against the Indianapolis Colts - whose defensive coordinator was new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus - it was Henry who had a busy night with a pair of scores. Touchdown opportunities should again be available for the tight end duo, perhaps down near the goal line off play-action as the Patriots will likely look to continue to pound the football out of heavy personnel groupings against Chicago's 27th ranked rush DVOA defense.

We'll go with Smith to find pay dirt this time, continuing his streak as he has scored in three out of his last four Monday Night contests.