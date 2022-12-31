Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Dancing Damien

For the first time since Thanksgiving night, the Patriots will have running back Damien Harris in their lineup after he missed the last four games with a thigh injury. Harris was removed from the team's final injury report of the week, meaning he's full-go on Sunday.

New England needs him, as Rhamondre Stevenson has been asked to do a ton for the offense lately - while battling an ankle injury of his own. On the year, Stevenson ranks ninth in the entire league in touches and has the highest offensive usage rate (68.4 percent) of any Patriots running back in the Bill Belichick era, since Pro Football Reference began tracking that data in 2012. For the first time all season, Stevenson admitted this week the heavy workload is catching up to him.

"I'd say I'm feeling it," Stevenson said Thursday. "I feel what everyone talks about with the NFL season. But I feel like I'm doing a good job taking care of my body, and I'm just trying to stay proactive more than anything. But yeah, I'm feeling the season for sure."

New England will hope Harris' return can take some of the pressure off of Stevenson, and when Harris is on the field he tends to find the end zone. In his last 14 games against AFC foes, the back has found pay dirt at least once in 11 of those contests. He will waste no time adding to that total this week.