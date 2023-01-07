Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Big Mac

Back in the Week 13 matchup against the Bills, New England's offense struggled mightily. In fact, while much of the attention is focused on Josh Allen vs. New England's defense, the Patriots offense has been consistently challenged by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's defense of late.

In their four matchups with Mac Jones under center - including the Monday Night wind game - New England has averaged just 15.5 points against Buffalo. As for Jones, he averages just under 148 passing yards per game (190.66 not including the wind game).

For as much as New England needs their defense to slow down Josh Allen and Co., they need Mac Jones and their offense to put points up on the board. The Week 13 game plan of working the quick game clearly did not work as the Patriots scored just 10 points. The frustrations from Jones were visible.

Since that contest, the Patriots offense has been more aggressive downfield. After recording just one big time throw and a 6.5 average depth of target in the first matchup against Buffalo, Jones has recorded 10 big time throws with a 9.5 aDot over his last four games, via Pro Football Focus. If New England wants a fighting chance in this matchup, they need to live and die by letting Jones air it out - especially if they find themselves in an early hole.