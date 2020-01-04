Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: AFC Wild Card Playoff - Patriots vs. Titans

Prediction

There are plenty of reasons to believe the Titans have everything it takes to knock off the Patriots at home in the playoffs for the first time since the Ravens did it with Pees at defensive coordinator in the 2012 AFC Championship. They have all the elements needed, not only the traditional ones, but also the ones specific to these 2019 Patriots as well. Excellent running game, explosive passing game with numerous targets, an efficient quarterback who hasn't been turning the ball over and can also run when needed, with a defense and coaching staff that knows the Patriots, not to mention having beaten them off in convincing fashion last season. The Titans have every reason to be confident.

Add in a Patriots team coming off a shocking loss, and one that lost to the other top-three seeds in the AFC, and it would be easy to predict a Titans win. But these are still the Patriots, a team that has won more games when they've been counted out than anyone. This is not one of the best Patriots teams of the last twenty years but they're still the best-coached team in the league with the greatest quarterback of all time under center, and, oh by the way, they also have one of their best defenses with a Defensive Player of the Year candidate at cornerback. A majority of their team, especially the secondary and linebackers, have been battle tested and won't blink.

This Patriots team still has something to prove in all respects and they'll find a way to finally get the kind of signature win that has eluded them all season.