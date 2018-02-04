Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Eagles fly or fall with Foles

Foles flying high – Foles may be a backup who pondered retirement just a few years ago, but he's put up big numbers this postseason to get Philly to the cusp of a title. He's playing more like the guy who threw 27 touchdowns compared to just two picks in 2013 than the guy who was floundering a couple years later. In two playoff games he's thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions, has completed 78 percent of his passes and owns a rating of 122.1. If he continues to play that way, he'll have the Eagles fighting. When he's at his best he's making quick reads and throws. The Patriots may try to play coverage and make Foles go through his progressions, which may not play out the way he wants it to. Regardless, Foles and the Eagles offense will have to find a way to score points against Brady and Co.

Peak protection – The Eagles have an impressive front four, led by the Pro Bowler Cox. The interior force is more disruptive than his 5.5 regular-season sacks might indicate. But the real strength of the front is the depth. Coordinator Jim Schwartz rotates a handful of guys through to stay fresh, though the rotation has been tightened up a bit in the postseason. Brandon Graham led the team with 9.5 sacks during the regular season. The group also keys the NFL's No. 1 rush defense, which could push the Patriots into a more pass-first game plan. Either way, New England's offensive line will be in the spotlight on Sunday, as it's been in past Super Bowls. It will be particularly notable how center David Andrews and his guards deal with Cox. If the line is up to the challenge, it will be a very good first step for Brady and his skill players' quest to put up points. If the Eagles control the LOS, especially early, it could be alarming as the classic recipe to upset Brady and Co.

Third down/red zone – Whichever offense stays on the field and maximizes its scoring chances will be in very good shape. The Eagles defense is tremendous at forcing three-and-outs, more than 40 percent, as the No. 3 third down defense in football. The Eagles offense converted 71 percent of its third downs in the NFC title game against a vaunted Vikings defense that was historically good on the money down. The teams have two of the best red zone offenses in the league (Patriots No. 1/Eagles No. 5) while New England (No. 4) as the better red zone D with the Eagles in the middle of the pack at No. 20. Beyond points and turnovers – the Eagles tied for fourth in the NFL with 31 takeaways this season – third down and the red zone are major indicators on the way to victory.

Gronkowski's big day – Rob Gronkowski was cleared from the NFL concussion protocol and declared himself "ready to roll" against the Eagles. His status as one of the most unique matchup problems in the game likely ate up lots of Schwartz' time this week. Veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins and Co. will be intent on taking away New England's biggest weapon, but that's easier said than done. Gronkowski sounded like a caged animal looking to get free when he met with the media late this week. He's a star playmaker who comes up big in big games. There is no bigger spot than Sunday evening. As far as non-QB MVP candidates go, Gronkowski might be a good bet.

Get backs to it – Certainly the Eagles have an impressive run defense. It wouldn't seem overly likely that Belichick and Josh McDaniels will be looking to run the ball to victory. Rather, Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead could be passing options against a Philly defense that's had its issues with backs catching the ball this season. White was a record-setting hero in this game a year ago for New England. He and Lewis, after finding the going a bit tough against the Jags speed defense in the AFC title game, could be effective options for Brady to get rid of the ball quickly and productively against the talented Eagles pass rush.

Super start – Everyone knows by now that the Patriots have not scored a point in the first quarter of the team's past seven Super Bowl trips with Belichick and Brady. That was certainly not by design and the team would love to end that quirky streak against Philly. The Eagles played from ahead most of this season. New England getting an early lead would put some obvious pressure on Foles in the biggest, most stressful game of his career. We know that Brady can come back to win – look no further than the AFC title game for the most recent example or to last year's Super Bowl for the most incredible one – but there may not be as much confidence and composure on the Eagles sideline. Coming out with an aggressive game plan to spread out the Eagles and maybe add some tempo to try to get the Eagles defense on its heels on the way to an early score might just be an ideal start to another Super day.

Prediction: There are so many signs to indicate that the Patriots are the favorite in this historic battle. Belichick and Brady bring a massive advantage in terms of experience and confidence. Pederson and Schwartz may be up to the challenge of in-game adjustments, but they still must prove it. Brady has massive advantage over Foles, entering the Super Bowl as hot as he's been in any postseason. Both teams have a deep crop of offensive weapons, but New England's is better overall with Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks (who could get down the field against suspect corners), a hot Danny Amendola, Lewis and the rest. As good as the Eagles defense is, it's hard to imagine them shutting down Brady or even keeping the score down. Their personnel is certainly no better, overall, than Jacksonville's two weeks ago. It's almost equally as hard to imagine Foles keeping up with Brady on the scoreboard against a New England defense that believes it's underrated and ready to play some of its best football of the year. It says here that the Patriots score first in the first quarter and build an early lead of 10-14 points to control the game out of the gates. It says here that Foles isn't ready to lead the comeback on the biggest stage in sports. It says here that New England collects its record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy with a businesslike 27-17 victory that doesn't go down to the wire like past Super Bowl trips but is just as enjoyable for Patriot Nation nonetheless.