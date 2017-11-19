Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Nov 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Hola Raiders!

New England closes out its week away from Foxborough with a trip to Mexico City to take on the underachieving Raiders.

Nov 19, 2017 at 04:45 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Raiders_KeysStartingLineUp_2500x1406

When the Patriots (7-2) schedule came out last spring, there were a few true marquee games on the slate.

One of those would be this Sunday afternoon's trip to Mexico City to take on the Raiders (4-5), an international locale for a battle between two would-be AFC contenders.

But while playing a game in the unique setting of Estadio Azteca will certainly be an experience for New England's coaches, players and fans in attendance, Oakland doesn't bring quite the competition to the matchup that may have been expected.

After winning 12 games last season in a breakout campaign before falling victim to Derek Carr's injury heading into the postseason, Jack Del Rio's Raiders have underperformed and underachieved across the board in a disappointing 2017 campaign.

Oakland followed up two wins to open the season with a four-game losing streak that now has the team fighting to stay playoff-relevant in the AFC. Carr has battled injury and ineffectiveness, but really the failures this fall have come in all areas on both sides of the ball.

Meanwhile, New England has shaken off its early-season struggles to put forth a five-game winning streak, including last Sunday night's blowout of the Broncos in Denver.

A week of workouts in the high altitude of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs should only help Bill Belichick's team as it prepares for a battle at 7,200 feet in Mexico City.

The Raiders still have the ability to be explosive on offense and have talent across much of the roster, but they have to prove they can play to that potential. The Patriots still have some questions on defense and are battling through various injuries.

The Patriots travel party enjoyed a unique week in the Rocky Mountains, but Belichick made it clear that he expected the focus to be on preparations for the still-dangerous Raiders.

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart shares his players to watch in the Patriots Week 11 showdown with the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is seen after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 41-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
1 / 10

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is seen after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 41-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) runs the football after an interception during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 41-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2 / 10

New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) runs the football after an interception during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 41-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 41-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
3 / 10

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 41-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Images
New England Patriots middle linebacker Elandon Roberts during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
4 / 10

New England Patriots middle linebacker Elandon Roberts during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/AP Images
New England Patriots offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (68) pass blacks against Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during a regular season Week 3 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots on Sunday September 24, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Texans 36-33 (Matt Patterson via AP)
5 / 10

New England Patriots offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (68) pass blacks against Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during a regular season Week 3 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots on Sunday September 24, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Texans 36-33 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Matt Patterson/AP Images
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
6 / 10

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
Oakland Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27) runs in coverage during a week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 34-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 10

Oakland Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27) runs in coverage during a week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 34-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates during a week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 34-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 10

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates during a week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 34-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
9 / 10

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs up the middle for 22 yards to score a touchdown in the 3rd quarter during the NFL regular season week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Raiders won the game 27-24. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
10 / 10

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs up the middle for 22 yards to score a touchdown in the 3rd quarter during the NFL regular season week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Raiders won the game 27-24. (Jim Mahoney via AP)

Jim Mahoney/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's been great. It's great, but our job here is to get ready for the Raiders. That's what we're here for," Belichick said Friday afternoon. "A lot of things to get ready for with the Raiders. They present a lot of problems, but we'll just keep grinding our way through it."

Before the Patriots board a plane for a Saturday flight to Mexico City for the team's first international game since its last trip to London, here are a few potential keys to the meeting with Oakland.

(Light) Air it out – There will be some focus on the air in Mexico City for obvious reasons. The altitude is even higher than that last weekend in Denver, which could have an effect on both teams' players. But there is another reason to focus on the air, because that's where Tom Brady and the Patriots will likely be making a lot of plays. Oakland has been pretty bad on pass defense and is also dealing with injuries in the back end. The Raiders have allowed opponents to complete 71.2 percent of passes on the year. They've allowed a combined 110.5 passer rating on the season. And maybe most amazingly, they've yet to record an interception nine games into the season. Brady, on the other hand, is coming off a performance in which he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors with three touchdowns in Denver against what is supposed to be one of the best pass defenses in football. Brady will be looking throw early and often against Oakland.

Something Cooking – A strong case can be made that each team's most dangerous target in this game is a Cook(s). For the Patriots, Brandin Cooks should certainly be an option to make big plays on the outside and down the field. He's yet to really have a true breakout game for New England and has seen the passing game focus on the passing backs and tight ends in recent weeks. This is a week where the speedy outside target should get his and then some. For Oakland, tight end Jared Cook leads the team in receptions (39), yards (499) and average (12.8). New England's cornerbacks may also have their hands full with Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper – though they've not had great years and have dropped too many passes – but how the middle of the secondary deals with Cook could be a key to the Patriots success on pass defense this time around.

Lining up the line – With Marcus Cannon (ankle) missing practice all week, veteran LaAdrian Waddle will likely get another fill-in start at right tackle. The backup has done a really impressive job this season, including more than holding his own last week against Von Miller and Co. in Denver. After handling the man who was runner-up for last year's Defensive Player of the Year Award, Waddle will now see the man who won the award in Khalil Mack. Though the defensive end has just 4.5 sacks, he has the potential to ruin a game on any snap. Cannon may not be the only absent starter, though. Center David Andrews missed the last couple days of practice to illness and his status for Sunday bears watching. If he misses his first game since 2015, second-year backup Ted Karras is the most likely candidate to fill in. New England's line and pass protection have been on the upswing in recent weeks but the group may have to rely on a couple backups to keep that positive momentum going against Oakland.

Slay the Beast – Marshawn Lynch has not had a very impressive season coming out of retirement to join his hometown Raiders. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. His season-high for yards came with 76 in Week 1. He's been suspended. Still, he's topped 4 yards a carry the last three games he's played and expect Oakland to try to get him going against a Patriots run defense that is allowing 5 yards a carry on the season. New England's front could get Malcom Brown after the big third-year tackle returned to practice in Colorado Springs. Still, he, Alan Branch and the inside linebacker duo of Elandon Roberts and David Harris need to prove they can be more consistently stout against the run in this battle with the aging Beast Mode.

Big es mal – New England has allowed way too many big plays to opposing offenses all year. It's a trend that the Raiders will try to extend. It's an area the Patriots defense needs to improve on if it's going to continue to keep the points down from opponents. Oakland has the ability to make catch-and-run plays as well as fight for 50-50 balls down the field with their big receivers. New England is rounding into health in the secondary with the possiblity of Eric Rowe (groin) returning after missing more than a month. Whatever the lineup looks like, the cornerbacks and safeties need to continue to improve on their communication and continue to work to eliminate all the big plays they've been allowing dating all the way back to Week 1. If Oakland can't hit some big plays it will probably be hard for them to hang with Brady's output.

Prediction: Even if the Raiders were playing better heading into this game, the Patriots would be considered the better team. New England has a massive advantage in coaching with the Belichick/Del Rio comparison. The Patriots have been picking up momentum on both sides of the ball in recent weeks and even cleaned up the penalty problem last week in Denver. This feels like a game where Brady will throw the ball early and mix in the run later with Dion Lewis continuing to get the bulk of the carries. Defensively if the Patriots stop the run early and avoid allowing big plays it should allow the game to be played on New England's terms. As we saw last week, special teams are always a wild card. The Patriots have been so good in the kicking game all year that it's hard to give an opponent the edge there, even with Matthew Slater out of the mix. Put it all together and the Patriots should remain in the 30-plus-point-range with a 34-24 win over Oakland to keep chugging along toward a clash with the Steelers.

What do you think about our keys and prediction? Let us know with a comment below!

Related Content

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

The Patriots wrap up their 2020 season on Sunday with a final AFC East battle against the New York Jets, winners of two-straight after starting the season with 13-straight losses.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

After three games away, the Patriots return home to face the 2020 AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. With New England now officially out of the playoffs, this game will be unique territory for a franchise that hasn't played a game without playoff stakes since 2000.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

The Patriots head south for their third-straight and final road game of the 2020 season to take on the Miami Dolphins in a game that both teams need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

New England's playoff hopes have them in must-win territory and this one holds the opportunity to get back to a winning record before wrapping the season up with three-straight division games.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

The Patriots hit the road for a two-game road trip to Los Angeles, first taking on the 3-8 Chargers as New England tries to even up their season record and grow their faint playoff hopes.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

The 4-6 Patriots will look to get back on track this weekend against the dynamic Arizona Cardinals, as second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continues to make strides as one of the most dangerous and balanced quarterbacks in the NFL.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to get even in Houston

The 4-5 Patriots are back in action this Sunday against the 2-7 Houston Texans as New England looks to even their season record and add a third game to their win streak.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

The 3-5 Patriots return to Foxborough for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. Coming off a tough win over the Jets, the Patriots playoff hopes are hanging by a thread and they now face the unenviable task of taking on one of their toughest rivals in the AFC.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

The Patriots and Jets meet on Monday Night Football with both teams looking to get a much-needed win.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

The 2-4 Patriots will try to right their season against the divisional rivals in Buffalo.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

What does New England need to do to get the win and even their record? Mike Dussault offers his Keys to the Game presented by Carmax.

news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

After being delayed twice, the Patriots and Broncos are at last ready to meet, with both teams welcoming back some big names.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Mac Jones supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for My Cause My Cleats

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is 'Happy as Hell' About New Contract Extension

For My Cause My Cleats, some Patriots players honoring their own foundations

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Bills offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, and Josh Allen, on this episode of the Belestrator.

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs. Vikings (Extended Version)

Go inside the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in this week's 'Sights and Sounds.'

Jakobi Meyers 11/29: "You want to see hard work pay off"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 11/29: "They have every weapon in the toolbox to use"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/29: "We are locked in and ready for the challenge"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising