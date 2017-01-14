Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Houston should not be a problem

No touching Tommy - Brady is one of the many Patriots who benefited from the bye week. He was full participation in practice this week despite his thigh issue that dates back to a hit from Seattle's Kam Chancellor on Nov. 13. Still, protecting Brady from the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and the rest of a still-dangerous while J.J. Watt-less Texans front is a priority for the New England offensive line. Romeo Crennel has diverse personnel and schemes to throw at the Patriots front. So it's not just on Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon and the rest to physically get the job done as blockers. Center David Andrews and the line's calls and communication need to be on point as well. Hard to draw up a Houston upset plan without including the pass rush getting to Brady early and often. But, Houston ranked just 17th in the league in sacks per pass play during the year and the Patriots line has answered the call nearly every game this fall. No reasonable reason to think that will change now.

No run zone - The run defense has been one of the many strengths of the Patriots defense. New England hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown since Oct. 30 against Buffalo. (Which is to say the unit hasn't allowed a ground score since Jamie Collins was traded!) The Patriots finished the year tied for the third-best rush defense in the NFL. Alan Branch and Co. allowed just 3.9 yards per carry on the season. New England didn't allow an opponent to average better than 4 yards a carry in any of the final six games of the year. Clearly stopping the run will be a focus this week against Lamar Miller, Houston's 1,000-yard back. Miller ran it 22 times for 84 yards in the regular season battle. He carried it 31 times in last weekend's win over Oakland. Given the limitation for the Texans at the quarterback position it's likely O'Brien will look to establish the run early and often once again. That's easier said than done against this Dont'a Hightower-led group that plays stout and tackles well. Continuing the success on run defense will put immense pressure on the inept Osweiler-led passing game. It's a first step toward what should be defensive success for the home squad.

Balance beams- The Patriots offense has been extremely balanced most of the season. The team had 28 or more rushing attempts in 11 games, 39-plus in two of the final three weeks. The rushing attack - led by LeGarrette Blount but with Dion Lewis taking a big load down the stretch - has been a major complementary force to the point that the play-action game has been as good a weapon for Brady as it's been in a long time. There has also been impressive balance in the passing game that has a depth of trusted weapons that is uniquely productive. Josh McDaniels has the tools and the options to do just about anything he wants on offense. And that's what he should do. Another balanced approach with Brady handing off almost as often as he drops back to throw puts a lot of stress on a defense. The Texans are a good defense. But, forcing a team to focus equally on the ground and air attacks can spread even the most talented units thin. New England has that ability and should put it to use.

Heat up the cold - The forecast for Saturday night calls for temperatures in the 20s and light wind. It doesn't project to be a "weather" game, but it's not going to be too warm, either. Brady and the Patriots are experts at playing in almost any conditions. They'll be fine. The cold may not kill the Texans, but it will be far from an advantage for the southern visitors, either. It would also be favorable to see the Patriots get off to a hot start to warm up the home crowd and give the Houston squad more reason to pack it in. The longer an underdog hangs around the more dangerous that team is, obviously. The Patriots scored on their first four possessions to take care of business in Miami, including an opening touchdown. Scores came on the first two possessions the week before that. The "finish strong" mentality included scoring early to set a tone in the last couple weeks. That would be a nice plan of attack and execution in this expected playoff win.

Do Your Job! - Though the Texans have some obvious talent at various positions, the divide between these two playoff teams is pretty significant. New England is better. They should have the upper hand in nearly every measurable area. Now it comes down to execution. Belichick's organization mantra is the overall game plan - Do Your Job. If the individual players do that to anywhere near their capabilities they will take care of business against Houston. Sometimes that's easier said than done. This time, it should just get done.

Prediction - Teams have to show respect to their opponents. The Patriots have done that this week. But the media and fans don't follow such rules. Houston is by far the inferior team. They will be going for an historic upset. They will not get it. New England should be able to control the ball on offense, both through the air and on the ground. Blount's illness could be a concern, but Lewis has been able to handle a big chunk of the the load down the stretch, too. Brady has endless weapons to turn to through the air, able to spread out a solid pass defense to get the matchups he wants. Defensively it's nearly impossible to imagine Miller running wild. It's even harder to imagine Osweiler skulking into Foxborough and putting up what would need to be a career day. Maybe O'Brien, Crennel and Company will have some insider tricks to pull off. Maybe. It still won't be near enough. New England will roll to the 38-13 victory, beating Houston to get one step closer to Houston and Super Bowl LI.