Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Week 1 - Steelers at Patriots

The great equalizer? A dominant defense that has experience and depth at every position. While there are questions about the offense, the only question for the defense is whether or not they live up to expectations. There's simply no more effective method to winning football games than keeping opponents out of the end zone. If the Pats can contain Big Ben, JuJu Smith-Shuster and James Connor, they'll give their own offense some breathing room and the ability to stay balanced. A return to the kind of winning the team did in 2003 and 2004, with a shutdown defense and an offense that was mercilessly effective, could be in the cards this season.