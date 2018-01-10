News Blitz 1/10: Patricia to Giants?;More Titans talk

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="633756"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]
As the Patriots prepare for Saturday night's playoff battle with Titans at Gillette Stadium, the scouting reports and opinions regarding Tennessee are becoming more numerous.
The Boston Globe declares that the Titans have “no chance” to upset New England. Along those lines, the Globe *breaks down how Tom Brady has historically dominated defenses coordinator by Dick LeBeau, Tennessee's defensive boss. The Globe* says that Kyle Van Noy is feeling a spring in his step heading into postseason action. The Globe passes on one Titans defender saying the team is preparing to make Brady “look like Blake Bortles.” The *Globe *notes that Malcolm Mitchell and Mike Gillislee were absent from the practice field on Tuesday. The *Globe *has a look at Shaq Mason’s impressive season as well as passing along word of an upcoming Brady documentary on Facebook.
The Boston Herald says Brady is ready to create his own storm now. The Herald *says that an “excited” Rob Gronkowski is bad news for the Titans. The *Herald writes about a group of Patriots, including Nate Solder, that only know life with a playoff bye. The* Herald says that the Patriots generally win when they are big favorites, as they are against Tennessee. The *Herald *has a Titans notebook with coach Mike Mularkey talking up the Patriots offensive firepower. The *Herald says a key matchup in the game will be Gronkowski against the Titans linebackers and safeties.
After missing a couple games to an ankle injury, the Providence Journal has James White primed for a return to action to open the postseason. The* Pro Jo writes that Gronkowksi is happy to be healthy and back in action for the playoffs. The *Pro Jo also notes Brady being featured in the Facebook docu-series.
ESPNBoston.com notes that Deatrich Wise Jr. was a standout in New England’s small rookie class. ESPNBoston.com declares that the Patriots haven’t faced many running backs bigger than Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. ESPNBoston.com wonders if Mitchell’s absence from practice means that the second-year wide receiver will remain on injured reserve.
WEEI.com has Peter King saying that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was “extremely upset” about the ESPN story that came out last week. WEEI.com passes along a report that all signs point to New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia becoming the next head coach of the Giants. Interestingly this comes after one Giant, as WEEI.com noted, said that Bill Belichick’s style wouldn’t be a good fit for New York amid rumors that the Patriots coach had interest in the job. WEEI.com has Gronkowski saying the ESPN story could bring the Patriots together as a team.
NBC Sports Boston writes that somehow Brady has become the Patriots bad guy. NBC Sports Boston wonders if former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan will reveal any New England secrets to his new Titans teammates. NBC Sports Boston writes that New England is relying on an old routine as the playoffs begin.
TheRinger.com declares that Dion Lewis will be the Patriots X-factor in the postseason.
The New York Times writes that Brady gave the filmmaker for the Facebook documentary “unusual access” to his private life over the last year.
USA Today observes that a healthy Gronkowski gives the Patriots the ultimate playoff mismatch.
The New York Daily News broke the story in the Big Apple that all signs point to Patricia becoming the Giants head coach.