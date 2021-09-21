NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Raise your hand if you correctly predicted the Raiders and Broncos would be the lone unbeaten teams in the AFC after two weeks. Denver's road was rather easy, although both wins came away from the Mile High City against the Giants and Jags. But there was nothing routine about the Raiders start. They followed their pulsating Monday night win over the Ravens with an impressive road win over a tough Pittsburgh team. Vegas GM Mike Mayock has said his team needs to qualify for the postseason, and early indications are that his team will definitely contend. … I tend to be a stickler for poor game management when it comes to coaching the clock and situation, but I've never seen anything like what Houston's David Culley did Sunday in Cleveland. Tied at 7 and facing a third-and-15 from his own 38, Culley saw Tyrod Taylor connect with Brandin Cooks for 13 yards to set up a fourth-and-2. However, the Brown Takk McKinley was called for being offside. Culley's decision seemed to be to accept the penalty and create third-and-10 from the 43 or decline it and roll the dice on fourth-and-2 from the Browns 49. He chose neither, opting to decline the penalty and punted instead. Culley explained that he wanted to try to pin Cleveland deep in its own end but failed when the kick went for a touchback. The explanation is stupefying. He could have run the third-and-10 play and then punted with the same opportunity to play field position. Or he could have gone for the fourth-and-2. But in essence he chose to punt on third down, and the only thing I can think of is he simply lost track of the situation. Not a great look for a rookie coach. … It's still early and the kinks are being worked out but the taunting rules are already impacting games. Seattle's D.J. Reed was called for taunting in the fourth quarter of a tight game, allowing the Titans some free yards. Reed had tight coverage on A.J. Brown and briefly gestured toward the receiver before turning away to continue celebrating. That was enough to draw the flag. In Los Angeles, Jared Cook had a go-ahead touchdown taken away on an illegal shift penalty while also being flagged for taunting after the play. On the ensuing snap, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was somehow ruled to have been sacked even though he threw the ball away while backpedaling at the time. No one wants to see poor sportsmanship and potential fights, but the league would do well to reserve this penalty for truly egregious examples of such, not mild celebrations following good plays. Some very curious officiating over the weekend to be sure.