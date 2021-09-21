Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

Why not use Harris, Taylor, and Stevenson more often? Too much talent for an underperforming run game. Also, why won't McDaniels allow Mac to throw into the endzone? -@EddieMo11901756

I was a bit surprised that it was almost entirely the Harris and White show against the Jets. I expected with Stevenson out that J.J. Taylor would get a lot more action than just two measly carries. Going forward, I would bet that Stevenson gets back into the mix and gets his chance to put the opening day performance behind him. Based on when they put him into the game last week it seemed like a sign that they were ready to throw him into the fire, so to speak, but that went out the window after his fumble and pass protection issue. I remain optimistic that Stevenson can give the offense the kind of change of pace back that they lacked these first two weeks. In conjunction with Harris, they should be a lot better. And I'd still love to see Taylor get a shot as well, we don't need to run Harris and White into the ground in September.

As for Mac and the red zone, it's going to be the biggest talking point this week, but I don't think anyone can say with certainty why he hasn't taken any shots at the end zone. Is Josh saying not to? Is Mac having trouble seeing the field down close to the end zone? Is he just playing it safe overall? Are the tight ends and receivers not getting open? The red zone is the hardest part of the field to execute so I don't think it's all that surprising that we haven't seen major development there yet, but I understand the impatience. The Pats are going to need TDs to beat the better teams and they simply must find a way to not only finish in the red zone with touchdowns but produce some explosive downfield plays. I think they have the pieces they need to be good enough. -Mike Dussault

How do you feel about the new hot jacket? -@Twin502s

Yes, Bill Belichick has worn a new hot jacket this season, it was released this summer and is easily identifiable by the red stripes on the shoulders. So far, he's 1-1 in it and it would appear like it could possible be his 2021 ride or die. But to be honest, I have a lot more fun with the Hoodie Database when he wears old hoodies and hot jackets, ones with long histories that provide plenty of pregame fodder.

The de-elvis'd hot jacket that he wore in Super Bowl 51 remains a practice workhorse that shows up just about every week. But otherwise, the famous hoodies and hot jackets are appearing less and less. -Mike Dussault

What do you think this team's playoff viability would be if Brady was at the helm? What's the win loss differential between Mac and Brady? I feel like Tom would still have trouble elevating this offense to elite status with no explosive playmakers outside of Harris. Thoughts? -@obidow