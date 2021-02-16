NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

The difference is, while James has frequently acted as team GM and created super teams by moving around and recruiting his teammates, Brady really didn't do that in Tampa.

Brady's preference was to remain in New England for the duration of his career. When it became clear that wasn't going to happen after the 2018 Super Bowl season, he began thinking about life as a free agent. When his contract expired, he ultimately picked Tampa, and the fact that the Bucs had plenty of offensive weapons in place was no doubt a large part of the reason why.

But to compare Brady's free agent signing with Tampa – a 7-9 team that hadn't won a playoff game since 2002 – to the muscle-flexing James has done in the NBA and Wilson and others are trying to do now is off base. Brady had more attractive options than Tampa Bay that he could have explored. After he arrived, the Bucs dealt for Rob Gronkowski and added Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. Brown was a bit part and missed most of the playoffs due to injury while Gronkowski and Fournette provided modest production all season.

But most importantly, Brady did not shoot his way out of his current situation in order to form a dream team in Tampa. He played out his contract and became a free agent. Since the Bucs won it all it has become part of the narrative that Tampa was a stacked juggernaut that just needed a steady hand at quarterback. That's quite an overstatement, but regardless Brady's decision to sign there last March was roundly criticized. Few felt the Bucs were Super Bowl worthy even as the playoff arrived, let alone before the season began.

Now we're to believe that Brady has created the avenue for big-name players to dictate their surroundings by forcing their employers' hand? While that may be true based on the results, Wilson and Watson are well-paid and under long-term contracts. Any Brady-inspired motivations must be strictly based on the results, not any desire to hold out and leave town.

The results in Tampa no doubt put it in Wilson's mind that he could similarly switch teams and have success. But let's not change history by suggesting Brady did anything similar to what the Seahawks quarterback is trying to do in Seattle. Brady didn't hold the Patriots hostage and demand a trade. His contract expired and he signed elsewhere, and did so in locale that hadn't enjoy any success in more than a decade.