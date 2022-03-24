Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Nick Folk took his afternoon media availability in a small office space Wednesday, with art painted by his brother adding a pop of color to the bright white wall behind him.

The warm-colored sunset and cactus painted on the canvas was a homage to his college days at the University of Arizona, and he was taking the call from his home on a beautiful day in Dallas -- where he was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Cowboys.

When it came to free agency, though, the kicker says he opted for the cold weather in New England over other suiters and signed with the Patriots on a reported two-year deal last week.

"I guess in my own kind of sick mind, I do. It's kind of fun," Folk said when asked if he likes kicking in a cold-weather state.