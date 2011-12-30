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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Wed May 27 - 05:00 PM | Thu May 28 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Patriots OTA Preview, Players/Rookies to Watch, Latest Team/League Buzz

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Robert Kraft Gifts Handicap Accessible Minivan to Local Family

Drake Maye & New England Patriots Coach Elementary Schoolers in Football Drills

Photos: Phase 2, Week 3 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Photos: Patriots Host 2026 Community Day at New Balance Athletics Center

Patriots Unfiltered 5/21: Patriots OTA Preview, Latest Team/League Buzz

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots Catch-22 5/20: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, OTA Preview, Latest Buzz

Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Unfiltered 5/19: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, Forged in Foxborough: Season 2, Team/League News

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/30/2011

Tom Brady practices despite reports. Patriots’ players adjust to cold weather. It’s all inside today’s edition of the Patriots.com News Blitz.

Dec 30, 2011 at 02:11 AM

Shalise Manza Young of the Boston Globe writes about the Patriots ability to pile up "YAC" or yards after catch. The Patriots lead the league in YAC with 2,483 (the Saints are second with 2,295). The best example came early in the Patriots season. On a 99-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in Week 1, Wes Welker was able to shed defenders on his way to 89 yards after the catch. "The greatest feeling in the world is getting extra yards during a play,'' said Patriots running back Kevin Faulk. "Because the play is blocked to get you so many yards, and after that it's all on you. And there's usually one guy unblocked every time that you have to make miss.''

Ian Rapoport of the Boston Herald writes about the reports that Tom Brady would not practice yesterday, which ended in Brady practicing. It was reported by multiple sources that Brady would not practice due to a left shoulder injury. Around 1:15 P.M., Brady was on the field throwing passes both long and short. The day ended with Brady being listed as a limited participant in practice with a left shoulder injury.

Julian Benbow of the Boston Globe writes about how defensive co-captain Vince Wilfork is approaching this Sunday's game against Buffalo after losing to the Bills in Week 3. "We owe them one," said Wilfork. "They beat us earlier in the year. I'm pretty sure they're riding high. They haven't been beating us a lot lately, but I'm sure it would feel good for them to come in and sweep us. Regardless of the records, to be able to sweep a division rival is pretty sweet. I'm pretty sure they're coming in here thinking they have a real good shot."

Sam Farmer of the LA Times gives a unique look into the rise of Matthew Slater to his current Pro Bowl status. The former UCLA Bruin and current Patriot plays on offense, defense and special teams for the Patriots. "The first day in this building they gave me two playbooks," Slater said in a phone interview Thursday. "There was no, 'We'll give you one, then we'll give you the other.' It was, 'Here's both.' I felt like I was in a graduate studies program, making flash cards and everything."

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com looks at the final games of each season in the Bill Belichick era. Since 2000 the Patriots are 8-3 in season finale's since Belichick took over. Most notable games include the "Lawyer Milloy Bowl", the Dropkick for Doug Flutie game, a Super Bowl preview against the Giants, and Wes Welker tearing his ACL.

Jeff Howe of NESN.com writes about the Patriots recent string of outdoor practices to help the team get acclimated with the cold weather that has finally reached Foxboro. "This is like the weirdest winter, if you want to call it that, that it's this late in the season, and we haven't gotten any snow and it's just starting to get cold," Patriots safety James Ihedigbo said. "Just take it as it comes, and deal with it. Now that we're practicing in the cold, it's good for us."

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