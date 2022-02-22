Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

Would you guys agree that wide receiver is the biggest need for the team this offseason? What are the chances of getting JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is only 25 and very talented but could come cheap due to his recent lack of production and injuries? Or if the Patriots don't address the position through free agency, do you see them drafting one in the first round? - Albert Gonzalez

I will try not to nitpick here but I don't believe wide receiver is the Patriots biggest need this offseason. I would definitely like to see the team grab one, but in my view it's not above positions like cornerback, linebacker or tackle. Due to my view that there are greater needs I am not really interested in taking a receiver in the first round. And there have been loads of quality receivers selected in the second and third rounds (and later) over the past several years so grabbing one then would make sense. As for Smith-Schuster, I don't feel he will be as cheap as you think. As you mentioned, he is just 25 and still has plenty of good football left in him. I think he would make a lot of sense for a team looking to add a complementary piece to the puzzle and he should be able to command north of $10 million per season and maybe even $15 million plus. I love Smith-Schuster's toughness but I'm not sure he's the kind of game breaker that is worth that kind of contract. Perhaps he'll accept a short-term, low-money deal as he attempts to reestablish himself after some injury-plagued seasons, but my feeling is someone will be willing to give him a long-term deal worth plenty. If not, then I would be interested in adding him to the receiver mix.

Paul Perillo

Seems like the majority of offensive-minded teams are running more scripted plays. Seems like the offensive coordinator and head coaches are using more play design for success. The Patriots tend to play read and react, all predicated on the quarterback and receivers seeing the same thing. This has been notoriously difficult for wide receivers to pick up. It was easier when Tom Brady was the quarterback. With Mac Jones on the learning curve and with Josh McDaniels leaving, do you think the Patriots should use more scripted plays on offense? - Mark Wright

I am by no means an expert on all the intricacies of the Patriots offense or offenses in the NFL in general. But I think there is a bit of a disconnect here between scripting plays and your interpretation of what that means. Many NFL teams like to script the first series of plays – maybe as many as 15 or so – based on a specific game plan as to how to attack a certain opponent. Most teams operate this way but some don't talk about it as much as others. Knowing how Bill Belichick prefers to change his game plans from week to week it's safe to assume that the Patriots have a good idea of which plays they are going to run at the start of every game. The way you are describing the idea of scripting plays is that players operate off a set script and don't make adjustments based on coverages and situations. That is not the case for any offense. All teams have plays where individuals have their set assignments but there has to be an element of adjusting in order for those plays to be executed properly. It has been said often that Patriots receivers need to be more in tune with the quarterback and aware of situations than perhaps some receivers are asked to be in other places. So perhaps your question is more along the lines of should the Patriots take this opportunity to sort of start over and simplify things on offense? I'd say first and foremost the team needs to find players who are skilled enough to succeed in the system and then if the assignments are too complicated there can be some adjustments made to make is easier. But overall the Patriots offensive system has been quite successful over the years with many receivers finding ways to contribute. I'm not ready quite yet to say that won't be the case without Tom Brady, but if the struggles continue then maybe it will be time to look at the system and figure out if it's best for the particular personnel the Patriots have available.

Paul Perillo

What do you think about the Patriots selecting with their first-round pick Daniel Faalele, the 6-9, 380-pound tackle from Minnesota? I think it would be a good selection if for no other reason than to keep our defense from having to get through him. One mock draft has him selected by Miami just after our pick. I think it would be a good pick for our running game, especially down by the goal line. I figure he could move a tackle and anybody else in the road. He would also be a great protection for Mac Jones. I would love to know what you think. - Richard Clark

I would have no problem with taking a tackle in the first round because I think it is one of the Patriots top positions of need. Whether or not Faalele is the pick I'm not sure. I haven't taken a dive into breaking down all the draft prospects as of yet but based on what I've read he is considered to be in the 6-8 ranges among tackles and some of the mocks I've seen do not have him listed as a first-round pick. But tackle is definitely a high priority with Trent Brown currently a free agent and Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his contract. The Patriots need to add to the depth chart at the position and there's a chance Bill Belichick will grab one at 21 if he can.