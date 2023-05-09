Patriots Mailbag: Which WRs will stick around?

Do you think that Bill Belichick thinks Tyquan Thornton is better than the any of the receivers in this draft? - Bryan Ingram

I don't think the fact that Belichick didn't select a receiver during the first two days of the draft necessarily indicates that he feels Thornton is better or worse than any of the players who were available. A lot of factors go into each selection and it's possible that Belichick felt, as an example, that Christian Gonzalez was the better option over Zay Flowers or Jaxon Smith-Njigba because he filled a bigger need. Or he could have felt Gonzalez was a better player than either of the top two receivers. And yes, it's possible that he felt Thornton was a better player as well. But my guess is there were receivers that Belichick liked in this draft and most likely he believed some of them represented upgrades over those currently on the roster. But he also likely felt that there were other players at different positions that were better options and that's why he chose them. Time will tell whether or not Belichick made the right calls.

With the excellent overdue news that the legendary linebacker Mike Vrabel has at last been selected to go into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame it got me thinking about other tough and talented championship winning players from the historic years gone by who I would also like to see inducted into this honorable club at some point. Myself like most people think of many of the obvious people who will be shoe-ins and who will literally stroll in on the first attempt but there were others like the man who inherited Mike Vrabel's No. 50 jersey and made it his own, Rob Ninkovich, who I believe should go right in but who probably will not find it that easy. Can you give me your view on putting Rob Ninkovich in the shrine at some point and also can you think of any other players who you would like to see put in at some stage but who you believe are destined to always be a bridesmaid and never a bride? - Marc Saez

I enjoy my time as part of the nomination committee for the Patriots Hall of Fame and take it quite seriously. I agree that Vrabel's selection was long overdue, but not because the committee hasn't recognized his contributions. Vrabel made to our list of finalists seven times before the fans finally voted him in, which was very much deserved. I don't feel Ninkovich comes to the level of a Patriots Hall of Famer, at least not by comparison to those who've been inducted over the years. Ninkovich enjoyed a solid tenure with the Patriots and should be remembered as a hard-working part of some championship defenses. I don't view him like I did Vrabel, however. In terms of players I'd like to see get in I'd list Wes Welker, who has yet to make it to the finalist level, Logan Mankins and Lawyer Milloy as those who I hope someday get recognized. There will be some easy choices coming up soon with Adam Vinatieri, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman all recently retired as well.

If Riley Reiff can't make the Bears, how can people have confidence in him, and did he play left or right tackle for Chicago? They have to be moving one of the guards overflow to tackle, they have to, the ones they have at tackle are not good enough. - Rick Meyer

Reiff has been a solid if unspectacular veteran throughout his career and in 2022 he started the season as a backup with the Bears. Due to an injury he stepped into the starting lineup at right tackle but he also played the bulk of his career on the left side. At 34, Reiff's best days are likely behind him but he does offer some veteran depth at the position. Before we start talking about an overflow at guard let's see how the rookies look once the team gets on the field during training camp. Last year there were a handful of rookie interior offensive linemen in camp as well and none managed to make a huge impact. Perhaps this year will be different and maybe Michael Onwenu, who worked at right tackle before, will move back outside as the starter and that's how things will play out. I'm not expecting that at this point, however, but a lot can change once practice begins. We should get our first look at things in a few weeks during OTAs.

Does the Marte Mapu pick suggest guys like Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan are on the roster bubble? Or do you see Mapu as Kyle Dugger insurance? - Dillon Sutter

I think Mapu will be more of a linebacker than a safety but that's just based on his draft profile and not anything we've heard from the coaches. Like the offensive line situation, we'll see what it looks like when we start to get the opportunity to watch some practices later this month. I'd say Wilson and McMillan will be fighting for jobs once camp gets underway, and if Mapu is healthy (he's currently dealing with a torn pec) he could push those veterans for jobs. I don't see him as an option at safety, at least not yet, mostly due to the depth at that spot with Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Adrian Wilson and Josh Bledsoe.

Bill O'Brien was the offensive coordinator in 2011, then Josh McDaniels from 2012-21. Mac Jones was pretty good his first year with Josh as OC. Are there any similarities between O'Brien's style and Josh's that will make me think that we might see 2021 (or better) Mac again? - Tom Shears