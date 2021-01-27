Patriots News Blitz 1/27: Senior Bowl scouting gets underway

Many Patriots' eyes will be on Mobile, Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl as top college players are taking part in three days of practice sessions, culminating with a game on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI reminds us how important the Senior Bowl is for a player like Kyle Dugger, who made the jump from Division II. The Patriots will hope to find another gem like Dugger who might not be a household name but knows how to play the game. Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit breaks down some of the measurements of the Senior Bowl athletes and stacks them up to what the Patriots have preferred in the past. Zack Cox of NESN shows the Patriots long and rich history of selecting players from the Senior Bowl.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston considers how crazy it would be for the Patriots to try to trade for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers front office seemed to confirm on Tuesday that Rodgers would not be going anywhere, but it's fun to imagine. NESN lays out the odds for Deshaun Watson, which seems like just as long of a shot as Rodgers does at this point.