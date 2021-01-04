Patriots News Blitz 1/4: Wrapping up a feel-good finale

The Patriots closed out their 2020 season with a win over the Jets on Sunday and now prepare to shift gears into offseason mode where there will be plenty of major questions that need to be answered.

But first, here's all the breakdowns from a nice cap to a disappointing season.

PatsPulpit kicks things off with six winners and two losers from the Patriots win over the Jets. BSJ's Hector Longo has some young players making strides in the finale.

Ryan Hannable has 10 quick thoughts as well on the end of the Patriots season, while Evan Lazar of CLNS Media has his own 10 things that stood out.

Doug Kyed of NESN takes a look at the strong finish put up by Sony Michel and wonders what it could mean for 2021. Zach Cox has a stirring pregame speech from Devin McCourty being a part of the inspiration for the final win. Kyed also breaks down the origin of the Jakobi Meyers passing plays, he threw two touchdowns on the season.