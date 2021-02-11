Patriots News Blitz 2/11: Top prospect falls to Patriots in mock draft

Jim McBride from the Boston Globe writes about what it was like to be the only Boston reporter to cover all Patriots road games.
Boston.com asks the question of which player could you take off the Bucs roster and add to the Patriots?
Boston.com also mentions Todd McShay's most recent mock draft which has the Patriots taking a top 5 prospect who is not a quarterback. You can also stay up to date with mock drafts with our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.
The Providence Journal wonders if the Jets would send a key player to the Patriots.
NESN writes about which former Patriot became new Texans GM Nick Caserio’s first signing.