Patriots News Blitz 2/16: Will the Patriots use the franchise tag in 2021?

Feb 16, 2021 at 09:16 AM
The Boston Globe writes about how the Patriots defensive questions start at the linebacker position with Dont’a Hightower.

Boston.com writes about how an Ex-NFL executive believes that Nick Caserio’s history with the Patriots gives them a chance at Deshaun Watson.

See why the Boston Herald believes that the Patriots are unlikely to use the franchise tag in 2021.

Mark Daniels from the Providence Journal looks at the Patriots quarterback situation.

The Athletic writes about projected salary cap cuts around the league which includes some big names, see what this could mean for the Patriots during free agency.

Phil Perry from NBC Sports Boston has a mock draft with the Patriots making an interesting decision in the first round. You can also see other mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.

Advertising