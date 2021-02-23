Patriots News Blitz 2/23: What's the long-term plan at cornerback?

The Boston Globe writes about Cam Newton's appearance on Brandon Marshall's "I Am Athlete" podcast where he opened up about his 2020 season with the Patriots.
Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots have reportedly called about every quarterback available via trade.
The Providence Journal discusses how the Patriots do not have much long-term depth at the cornerback position.
Phil Perry from NBC Sports Boston asks if a familiar veteran would make sense for the Patriots under center.
Tom Curran from NBC Sports Boston also highlights some NFC cap casualties that would make sense for New England. Be sure to read what our own Mike Dussault had to say about 10 potential cap casualties the Patriots should consider.