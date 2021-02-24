Patriots News Blitz 2/24: Plenty of wide receiver options available through draft or free agency

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes that the Patriots must make a move at quarterback soon, see which names he mentions.
The Boston Globe writes about how New England sent a letter to season ticket holders that they are upbeat on the chances of fans returning to Gillette in 2021.
Dan Shaughnessy from the Boston Globe writes about how the Patriots quarterback situation has not been this shaky since 1992.
Boston.com writes about how former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest detailed his dream scenario for the Patriots this offseason.
The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots are well stocked at the safety position for the short-term.
The Athletic ranks the free agent wide receiver class and also ranks the top 20 wide receivers in the 2021 draft.