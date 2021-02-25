Patriots News Blitz 2/25: Will a familiar face return to New England?

Boston.com wonders if Jimmy Garoppolo could end up back in New England, and how it could depend on Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio.
Boston.com also writes about how when it comes to betting odds, Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota is the favorite to start Week 1.
The Providence Journal writes that the Patriots linebacker group looks bleak for the long term.
Phil Perry from NBC Sports Boston mentions some AFC cap casualties that the Patriots should consider. Also, be sure to see 10 potential cap casualties that Mike Dussault believes can help the Patriots in 2021.