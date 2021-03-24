Patriots News Blitz 3/24: Karras is ready to contribute

The Boston Globe discusses how the Patriots made some roster moves yesterday which included releasing some 2020 draft picks.
The Globe also writes about Ted Karras’ return to the Patriots and Jonnu Smith’s emotional reaction to signing with New England.
Boston.com writes about former Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon and what his future NFL plans are.
The Athletic discusses the remaining NFL free-agents and where they would fit in best.
NBC Sports Boston writes about Mel Kiper Jr.’s most recent mock draft and why his Patriots selection is a good fit for New England. Be sure to stay up to date with mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.