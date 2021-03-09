Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/9: Familiar face returns

Mar 09, 2021 at 06:26 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

ESPN Boston writes that sources say the Raiders will reportedly trade offensive tackle Trent Brown back to New England on a one-year deal.

The Boston Globe questions why the Patriots know they have no shot at drafting Trevor Lawrence, but still scouted him.

Ben Volin from the Boston Globe discusses what a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo might look like.

The Boston Herald writes about free-agent tight end Hunter Henry and wonders if he is the answer at tight end.

The Providence Journal mentions that the Patriots need to bulk up at defensive tackle and should plan to do so through free agency.

news

Patriots News Blitz 3/8: Will the Patriots pursue a wide receiver?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/4: N'Keal Harry working towards a positive 2021 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/3: Is there a Patriots reunion incoming? 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/2: Free agency is quickly approaching

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/1: What will the Patriots do this offseason?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/26: Fans are coming back to Gillette Stadium 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/25: Will a familiar face return to New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/24: Plenty of wide receiver options available through draft or free agency

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/23: What's the long-term plan at cornerback?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/22: David Andrews is keeping his options open

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Rapoport: Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

McGinest, Pioli outline Patriots' free-agency priorities

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli outline New England Patriots' free-agency priorities.

MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for Pats

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for the New England Patriots.

Patriots players distribute more than $500,000 to organizations through Social Justice Fund

During the 2020 season, Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff, with a generous match from Robert Kraft, raised and distributed more than $500,000 to eight New England-based organizations through the Players' Social Justice Fund. In January, Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater called each recipient to thank them for their efforts and announce the grant.

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Megan O'Brien sits down with Dave Ziegler, Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Steve Burton sits down with Scott Zolak to discuss the offense with a focus on the quarterback. In addition, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo give an in-depth look at the roster and possible changes that could occur this offseason. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

With free agency and the draft on the horizon, Megan O'Brien talks with Dave Ziegler about these important roster building events, from last month's Senior Bowl to navigating the pre-draft process without an NFL Combine. Plus, Ziegler discusses his new role in the Patriots personnel department , and what Patriots fans can get most excited about as he and his team look to build the 2021 roster.
