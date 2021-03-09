Patriots News Blitz 3/9: Familiar face returns

ESPN Boston writes that sources say the Raiders will reportedly trade offensive tackle Trent Brown back to New England on a one-year deal.
The Boston Globe questions why the Patriots know they have no shot at drafting Trevor Lawrence, but still scouted him.
Ben Volin from the Boston Globe discusses what a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo might look like.
The Boston Herald writes about free-agent tight end Hunter Henry and wonders if he is the answer at tight end.
The Providence Journal mentions that the Patriots need to bulk up at defensive tackle and should plan to do so through free agency.