Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

The Boston Globe discusses the quarterback prospects to know from the 2021 NFL Draft. They also write about Bill Belichick's most recent press conference where he discusses the team’s philosophy on trading up in the draft.
Boston.com mentions that Bill Belichick believes that evaluating players this year is “a little bit different” compared to years prior.
The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots have been heavily scouting this year’s quarterback class.
The Athletic writes about Bill Belichick’s motto on searching for quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.