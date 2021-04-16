Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

Apr 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM
The Boston Globe discusses the quarterback prospects to know from the 2021 NFL Draft. They also write about Bill Belichick's most recent press conference where he discusses the team’s philosophy on trading up in the draft.

Boston.com mentions that Bill Belichick believes that evaluating players this year is “a little bit different” compared to years prior.

The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots have been heavily scouting this year’s quarterback class.

The Athletic writes about Bill Belichick’s motto on searching for quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
