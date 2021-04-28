Patriots News Blitz 4/28: How aggressive will the Patriots be during the draft?

The Boston Globe writes about the 2021 prospects with local ties to New England who could be selected in Thursday's NFL Draft. They also discuss the top defensive backs available in the draft.
Boston.com discusses how the Patriots have reportedly talked to the Panthers about trading up to the number 8 spot.
The Boston Herald mentions that the Patriots 2021 draft class should reveal how the team sees itself.
The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots draft history is filled with hits and misses.