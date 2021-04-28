Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Wed Apr 28 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Patriots News Blitz 4/28: How aggressive will the Patriots be during the draft?

Apr 28, 2021 at 09:10 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

patriots-dolphins-line-of-scrimmage-silverman-watermarked

The Boston Globe writes about the 2021 prospects with local ties to New England who could be selected in Thursday's NFL Draft. They also discuss the top defensive backs available in the draft.

Boston.com discusses how the Patriots have reportedly talked to the Panthers about trading up to the number 8 spot.

The Boston Herald mentions that the Patriots 2021 draft class should reveal how the team sees itself.

The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots draft history is filled with hits and misses.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 4/27: Will there be any draft surprises?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/26: Draft week has arrived

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/23: Patriots can find more roster depth through the draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/22: New jersey numbers are coming

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/21: Patriots hope to find depth through NFL Draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/19: Which defensive prospects would be a good fit in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/28: How aggressive will the Patriots be during the draft?

Massachusetts COVID plan looks promising for Patriots 2021 season

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Devin McCourty, James White honored as Ed Block Courage Award recipients at virtual gala

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Scott Zolak meets with coach Belichick on the field at Gillette Stadium to discuss the transition from free agency to the NFL draft as well his expectations as the draft approaches.

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Patriots including key prospects on offense and defense.

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Next Gen Stats: Top 30 prospects by Draft Score

Next Gen Stats ranks the top 30 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft by Draft Score.

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising