Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Apr 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Patriots News Blitz 4/5: How will the Patriots fill remaining roster holes?

Apr 05, 2021 at 10:19 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

notebook-watermarks-template

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots have hit pause with their quarterback situation.

The Boston Globe writes about how 5 teams will take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft but history says that only one or two will end up happy.

The Boston Herald discusses how the Patriots will fare against their opponents in 2021. They also write about 3 hidden roster holes that the Patriots have heading into the NFL Draft.

The Providence Journal writes that fans should expect the Patriots to “wheel and deal” at the NFL Draft this year.

Boston.com discusses 3 non-quarterback prospects that draft experts have the Patriots picking.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/31: Patriots are preparing for 2021 NFL Draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/30: What does Stephon Gilmore's future hold?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/29: Which free-agent addition will have an immediate impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/26: Jakob Johnson returns

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/25: Justin Herron doing good off the field as well

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/24: Karras is ready to contribute

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/23: New signings start to settle in 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/22: What will the Patriots do next?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/19: Izzo on the move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Patriots News Blitz 4/5: How will the Patriots fill remaining roster holes?

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising