Patriots News Blitz 8/21: Hoyer embracing competition

The Patriots have used three quarterbacks rather evenly through the first week-plus of training camp. Depending on the day and drill, Bill Belichick can ask any of the three to lead things off, and each has received plenty of opportunities to show his stuff.
On Thursday Brian Hoyer met with the media after practice and talked about the situation. The Boston Globe has Hoyer explaining how he is embracing the idea of helping out his fellow QB competitors. The Boston Herald says Hoyer isn’t concerned with stats in practice.
The Boston Globe's practice reports focuses on a pair of rookies. The Boston Herald's looks at Jarrett Stidham's struggles and some injury concerns for Julian Edelman. The Athletic believes Cam Newton is pulling ahead in the QB race. NBC Sports Boston is impressed with the defense even after some opt-outs. Boston Sports Journal looks at Stidham’s struggles as well.
The Boston Herald looks at the Patriots pass rush. The Herald believe Jake Bailey could be a secret weapon. The Providence Journal says Bailey is looking for consistency in his second season. NBC Sports Boston has been impressed with the rookie class thus far.