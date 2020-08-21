Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Camp-Cast 8/21: Day 9 Walkthrough Recap, Training Camp So Far

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots News Blitz 8/21: Hoyer embracing competition

Aug 21, 2020 at 09:31 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots have used three quarterbacks rather evenly through the first week-plus of training camp. Depending on the day and drill, Bill Belichick can ask any of the three to lead things off, and each has received plenty of opportunities to show his stuff.

On Thursday Brian Hoyer met with the media after practice and talked about the situation. The Boston Globe has Hoyer explaining how he is embracing the idea of helping out his fellow QB competitors. The Boston Herald says Hoyer isn’t concerned with stats in practice.

The Boston Globe's practice reports focuses on a pair of rookies. The Boston Herald's looks at Jarrett Stidham's struggles and some injury concerns for Julian Edelman. The Athletic believes Cam Newton is pulling ahead in the QB race. NBC Sports Boston is impressed with the defense even after some opt-outs. Boston Sports Journal looks at Stidham’s struggles as well.

The Boston Herald looks at the Patriots pass rush. The Herald believe Jake Bailey could be a secret weapon. The Providence Journal says Bailey is looking for consistency in his second season. NBC Sports Boston has been impressed with the rookie class thus far.

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Patriots News Blitz 8/21: Hoyer embracing competition

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

