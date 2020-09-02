Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Patriots players are off on Wednesday after two-straight days of padded practices that featured some troubling absences.

Bill Belichick and assistant coaches will meet with the media via Webex this morning and then the team has two more practices planned for Thursday and Friday before Saturday's cutdown day.

Here are today's Patriots stories from the web...

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian takes a closer look at running back Lamar Miller, who was signed earlier this summer and came off PUP this week. He's a wild card in a loaded backfield.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe has Cam Newton returning to practice on Tuesday after missing Monday's session.

Mark Daniels focuses on rookie Rashod Berry, who has experience on both sides of the ball and is now trying to win a roster spot.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI has more on JoeJuan Williams, who has shown greater versatility in training camp this year, as well as Julian Edelman who is grinding through camp like everyone else.