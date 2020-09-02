Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Sep 02, 2020 at 07:57 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots players are off on Wednesday after two-straight days of padded practices that featured some troubling absences.

Bill Belichick and assistant coaches will meet with the media via Webex this morning and then the team has two more practices planned for Thursday and Friday before Saturday's cutdown day.

Here are today's Patriots stories from the web...

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian takes a closer look at running back Lamar Miller, who was signed earlier this summer and came off PUP this week. He's a wild card in a loaded backfield.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe has Cam Newton returning to practice on Tuesday after missing Monday's session.

Mark Daniels focuses on rookie Rashod Berry, who has experience on both sides of the ball and is now trying to win a roster spot.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI has more on JoeJuan Williams, who has shown greater versatility in training camp this year, as well as Julian Edelman who is grinding through camp like everyone else.

PatsPulpit's Bernd Buchmasser has Brian Hoyer saying the offense hasn't really changed all that much this summer despite the turnover at quarterback.

