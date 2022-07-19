Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jul 20 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

Jul 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

oline-minicamp-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

Analysis: There will be some new starting faces on the offensive line this season after the departures of guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras. Their replacements aren't hard to figure out though, with third-year blocker Mike Onwenu headed back to his college position of right guard and first-round pick Cole Strange stepping in at left guard. Those changes should give the o-line a new flair with Strange's athleticism and Onwenu's brute force blocking.

But guard isn't the only spot where change could be in the air, as tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn had flipped sides during minicamp. Wynn has spent his Patriots career at left tackle, while Brown's only season on the left side came with the Patriots during their 2018 title year. The swap could balance the line out a bit between athleticism or it could've just been some off-season tinkering that never actually comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, David Andrews remains the one constant in the middle of it all at center, with experienced veteran James Ferentz backing him up.

oline-2021-browns-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

Related Links

The competition at the other backup spots will be intriguing to watch during camp. Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste were the first tackle options after Brown and Wynn and both could be thrust into action at some point during the season. Will Sherman and Yasir Durant appear to be the top interior backup options, while former CFL player Drew Desjarlais, Arlington Hambright and former Chiefs practice squad member Darryl Wiliams will be in the competitive mix.

Rookies Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber were never spotted at OTAs during the spring, but both could push for roster spots if they're able to get on the field. Undrafted rookie center Kody Russey got some run during the spring with Andrews being limited.

There are some new faces at new spots on the offensive line, but if the top group stays healthy, they should be expected to provide solid protection for Mac Jones while opening up rushing lanes for the talented running back group. They have a nice mix of physicality and athleticism, but injuries could test the unproven depth behind the top line.

Related Content

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft is among the 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, and he should be the favorite.

news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.

news

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

54 Semifinalists Named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor Categories

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

news

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

What kind of improvement can Patriots fans expect from a second-year quarterback like Mac Jones?

news

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five key things that stood out from Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's latest appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising