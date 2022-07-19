Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

But guard isn't the only spot where change could be in the air, as tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn had flipped sides during minicamp. Wynn has spent his Patriots career at left tackle, while Brown's only season on the left side came with the Patriots during their 2018 title year. The swap could balance the line out a bit between athleticism or it could've just been some off-season tinkering that never actually comes to fruition.