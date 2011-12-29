Patriots release DE Alex Silvestro

Silvestro, 23, was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Dec. 23 and played in his first NFL game in the win against Miami last Saturday on special teams and along the defensive line, finishing with two solo tackles. Silvestro, 6-3, 267 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on July 27, 2011 and released on Sept. 3, 2011. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 28.