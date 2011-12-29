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Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

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Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Robert Kraft Gifts Handicap Accessible Minivan to Local Family

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Photos: Phase 2, Week 3 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Photos: Patriots Host 2026 Community Day at New Balance Athletics Center

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Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

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Patriots release DE Alex Silvestro

The New England Patriots announced today that DE Alex Silvestro has been released.

Dec 29, 2011 at 09:25 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that DE Alex Silvestro has been released.

Silvestro, 23, was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Dec. 23 and played in his first NFL game in the win against Miami last Saturday on special teams and along the defensive line, finishing with two solo tackles. Silvestro, 6-3, 267 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on July 27, 2011 and released on Sept. 3, 2011. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 28.

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