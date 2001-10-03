Patriots sign Matt Chatham to the active roster; sign Khori Ivy to practice squad

FOXBORO, Mass.—The New England Patriots announced that they have activated linebacker Matt Chatham off the practice squad onto the active roster. He fills a roster spot that was created when the team placed Marty Moore on the injured reserve list yesterday.

Chatham, 24, originally joined the Patriots when he was claimed off waivers on Aug. 28, 2000. He saw action in six games last season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22, 2000. The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound linebacker was waived by the Patriots on Sept. 2, 2001. He re-signed with the team as a practice squad player on September 4 and was activated on September 23. He recorded two tackles vs. the Jets. He was waived on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and re-signed to the team's practice squad.