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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Wed May 27 - 05:00 PM | Thu May 28 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Patriots OTA Preview, Players/Rookies to Watch, Latest Team/League Buzz

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Robert Kraft Gifts Handicap Accessible Minivan to Local Family

Drake Maye & New England Patriots Coach Elementary Schoolers in Football Drills

Photos: Phase 2, Week 3 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Photos: Patriots Host 2026 Community Day at New Balance Athletics Center

Patriots Unfiltered 5/21: Patriots OTA Preview, Latest Team/League Buzz

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots Catch-22 5/20: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, OTA Preview, Latest Buzz

Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Unfiltered 5/19: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, Forged in Foxborough: Season 2, Team/League News

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots sign Matt Chatham to the active roster; sign Khori Ivy to practice squad

Foxboro, Mass.-The New England Patriots announced that they have activated linebacker Matt Chatham off the practice squad onto the active roster. He fills a roster spot that was created when the team placed Marty Moore on the injured reserve list yesterday.

Oct 03, 2001 at 09:17 AM

FOXBORO, Mass.—The New England Patriots announced that they have activated linebacker Matt Chatham off the practice squad onto the active roster. He fills a roster spot that was created when the team placed Marty Moore on the injured reserve list yesterday.

Chatham, 24, originally joined the Patriots when he was claimed off waivers on Aug. 28, 2000. He saw action in six games last season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22, 2000. The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound linebacker was waived by the Patriots on Sept. 2, 2001. He re-signed with the team as a practice squad player on September 4 and was activated on September 23. He recorded two tackles vs. the Jets. He was waived on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and re-signed to the team's practice squad.

Ivy, 23, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of West Virginia following the 2001 NFL draft. The 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound wide receiver was a four-year letterman and a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and finished third in school history with 160 career receptions for 2,412 yards. He was waived by the Buccaneers on Sept. 2, 2001.

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Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 5/27

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/27

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