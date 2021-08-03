Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

How do you see the outlook at slot for 2021? Replacing [Julian] Edelman is not an easy task. You think Gunner [Olszewski] might step up? Rick Malec

I'd like to see Gunner emerge as a viable receiving option, especially on the heels of his 2020 All-Pro punt return performance. He, like Meyers, is another player who's developed from an undrafted, virtual unknown rookie into a legitimate NFL player, though he still has considerable room to grow as a route-runner and pass-catcher. In my estimation, he has similar qualities to what Edelman brought to the table and thus, I'd like to see him fulfill that potential by becoming a more well-rounded receiver/returner in 2021. - Erik Scalavino

What is the difference between kick and punt returners? Isn't it the same job essentially? It should be a position that one man does both. Also, has anyone ever used one kicker for field goals and punts? Again, essentially the same job and would save roster spots. It's not like it's a demanding job! Jeff McCarroll

There's actually a lot more to both jobs than you suggest, Jeff. Yes, on the surface, one player is simply catching a ball that's kicked to him and trying to avoid 11 opponents to get to the end zone; the other is the one kicking the ball.

However, the differences, while nuanced, are important, which is why teams don't typically have the same player do both jobs. The kickoff returner generally has more time to watch the ball travel to him because he's further back from the kicker than a punt returner. What's more, the way the blocking is set up for a kickoff return is different than a punt return, so, a kickoff returner usually has more of a chance to see where he wants to go with the ball.

Punt returners need to have their wits about them more often because the distance the ball travels is usually shorter than a kickoff, meaning the opposing players are bearing down on them more quickly. This requires a more shifty kind of player than a kickoff returner, who can get a running start more frequently. Some players have been able to return both kicks and punts, but it's also coaching decision sometimes to prevent one player from being subjected to the often jarring hits that occur on special teams.

As far as kickers go, the technique for field goals and punts is entirely different, and both specialists do a LOT of kicking throughout the practice week. This takes a heavy toll on the player's legs and backs. So, while it might not seem like a very taxing job because they're only on the game field a few times per week, they're doing a lot more when you don't see them (i.e., on the practice field).

Kicking has become such a specialized position that you almost never see one player do both jobs anymore. One of the last players to do so in college was Jason Hanson, who enjoyed a long, productive career with the Detroit Lions as their primary field goal kicker. But even way back then, in the early 1990s, the Lions asked Hanson to focus solely on field goal kicking and kickoffs, as good a punter as he was in college, too.

Generally speaking, guys who return punts or kicks can fill in at the other spot if needed; same goes with kickers and punters. This might be another reason why coaches are more likely to have separate players perform the various jobs. Think about it, if you only had one player as your kick/punt returner and he gets hurt, you still need to have a backup. You might be able to fill it in a pinch with a skill position player, but that guy wouldn't have nearly the experience needed to give you any sort of confidence putting him out there in what can be a critical situation.

And if you had just one kicker/punter and he were to get hurt in a game, you're less likely to have a competent replacement lying in wait on the bench. So, it makes a lot of sense to have different players do the different jobs, while serving as backups for the others. - Erik Scalavino

What do you think about the new league rule allowing skill players to wear single-digit numbers? Jackson Sanford III, Waynesville, NC