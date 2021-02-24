Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

If he becomes available would you take a punt on Alex Smith at QB ?Gary W

It's hard to talk about Alex Smith without mentioning his horrific injury. There is no question that his Comeback Player of the Year award was well deserved in 2020. The tricky part here is deciphering when the Patriots are better off just sticking with Stidham. Smith, if healthy, is a serviceable quarterback that can help a team win games. His leadership is also notable. Patrick Mahomes has even credited Smith with helping him during his rookie season when he was the Chiefs backup behind Smith. However, at what point do the Patriots look at the quarterback situation around the league and decide they are better off with Stidham? With so many holes on the roster, if Smith is the best available option, roll with Stidham and spend the money elsewhere to start reshaping the roster. Megan O'Brien

New England spent a considerable draft capital on the tight end position last year. It seems they have gotten very little production from that position. Is this a personnel or coaching issue? What can the Patriots do to improve here in 2021? Bill S