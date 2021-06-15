Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WR depth, QB competition and more roster talk

In terms of wide receiver, I think we can count Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne as roster locks. I'll include Gunner Olszewski in the WR group because of his punt return abilities even if he doesn't take too many non-special teams snaps. Some combo of Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon will be the fifth and sixth WR on the roster. I have N'Keal Harry traded or cut. Would you disagree? - Alan Bernstein

It's awfully early to be making these kinds of roster predictions but that's never stopped me before so I'll take a shot. I totally agree with your top three as locks. I don't see any scenario in which any of those three gets cut. The rest is pretty much up in the air. Harry could definitely be traded but if he's not I'd place him as a lock as well. As a third-year former first-round pick on a very affordable contract he's not getting cut. I agree if Olszewski wins the punt return job he will be in the mix as well. From there it depends how many receivers they choose to keep, and in what capacity. Bill Belichick always has receivers on the practice squad and some of these guys are candidates. Zuber spent time on the active roster last year and could be in the mix with a strong camp. Marvin Hall has some NFL experience and has shown some speed during the spring. I haven't seen much thus far from Wilkerson or Nixon but there's a long way to go. - Paul Perillo

I have a really good feeling about this season, especially when it comes to who will be making plays in New England at the quarterback position. If Cam Newton can bring the play he displayed in the first four games of the season mixed with the added time with the playbook and the very good additions on offence I think it will be a successful season. I think Newton's ability to create a positive environment through his infectious personality is very underrated. This along with his insane work rate and his competitive spirit also his hatred for losing and I think we are in for a welcome surprise this year. What do you think about this and keep giving us your honest opinion on all Patriots matters. - Marc Saez

If the Patriots are going to make your prediction come true they're going to need a lot more from whoever starts at quarterback than what Cam Newton gave them last season – even if we're counting just the first four games. In his first four games last season Newton threw just two touchdowns against four interceptions. He did rush for five touchdowns during that stretch, but four of them came in the first two weeks. Aside from the second half of the Seattle loss in Week 2, he wasn't overly effective in the other three-and-a-half games. He should be much improved with a full offseason under his belt, and if that's the case he also has some better options to throw to – especially the tight ends. If Newton shows significant improvement, I believe your prediction for this season will be accurate.- Paul Perillo

Do you have an opinion on what the wide receiver depth chart should look during the regular season as far starters? - Billy Schmidt

As I already mentioned, I expect the top three to be Agholor, Bourne and Meyers in some order. I think Meyers has looked the best of the three during the spring, but that should be the case given his two-plus seasons in the system ahead of the two newcomers. The question will be if and where Harry fits in. He's the lone true outside option of the top four, so having him develop into a more consistent option would be a huge lift. I still feel Belichick needs to go out and find another option because the group lacks a true go-to option. I'm not sure how they will find a candidate to fill that role, but otherwise I'd expect the top three to provide the bulk of the production for the group. - Paul Perillo

I believe that Bill had limited interest in Julio Jones because he will pick up some cut player at cut down time. Do you think this is possible and are there any that stick out as of now? - Blair Boone